WhatsApp will change! Meet the new face of the messaging app

WhatsApp is preparing more news for its messaging platform. Its new contacts interface has already been released for Android users, but now it will come to iOS as well. It is worth mentioning that for now the novelty of the app is only active for testers on duty. That is, it can be accessed through the beta version, developed for testing within the messenger.

See too: Netflix will get more expensive and users threaten cancellation

According to the website specialized in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, the new interface will also be able to reach group information. This will significantly change the user experience within the platform.

WhatsApp will soon have a new interface

Keep in mind that the app recently showed new ways to listen to and view audio files. This already showed that new design changes were to come. In fact, this is what will happen very soon within the main messaging app in the world.

The WABetaInfo portal had already announced the new WhatsApp interface not long ago. At first only a few test users were getting the news, however, now the distribution has been expanded. This indicates that possible defects and bugs are in the final stage of solution.

new face of whatsapp

Practically, the changes mainly affect the business information interface. The modifications are the same that will be applied to the contacts panel within the app. Thus, it will also follow the same pattern of updating group information.

The idea is to improve user experience and highlight the most important information. The new WhatsApp interface ensures more fluid navigation, as well as greater interactivity in performing tasks. This makes it more comfortable for anyone to use the app, regardless of their technology skills. In fact, this is the main challenge of applications.

The novelty does not yet have a date to be delivered to the broad audience of the platform. However, soon everyone should know the new face of WhatsApp.