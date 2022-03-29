Who is Roman Abramovich, Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea | Ukraine and Russia

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of English football club Chelsea FC, is said to have been poisoned amid peace talks in Ukraine, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

He is doing well, but reportedly lost his eyesight “for several hours” earlier this month, as the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported. In addition to Abramovich, two more Ukrainian negotiators reportedly reported symptoms typical of poisoning such as red eyes and peeling skin.

What is known and what remains to be known about the alleged Abramovich poisoning?

considered the 142nd richest man in the worldaccording to the latest Forbes ranking, Abramovich had his assets blocked by the United Kingdom at the beginning of the month because of his connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As well as owning English football club Chelsea FC, Abramovich owns stakes in steel giant Evraz, Norilsk Nickel. Currently, your fortune is valued at approx. $12.3 billion and his net worth has already peaked at $23.5 billion in 2008.

In 2005, the billionaire sold a 73% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft to state-owned gas giant Gazprom for $13 billion.

In addition to investments, the Russian is also known for owning the second largest yacht in the world, the 533-foot Eclipse, purchased for nearly $400 million in 2010, according to Forbes. The billionaire owns a Boeing 767-300ER named “The Bandit”.

Forbes also points out that Abramovich has also spent $2.5 billion in the Chukotka region, Russia’s far east, where he served as governor and chairman of the local Duma from 2001 to 2013, and has transferred more than $90 million in properties. from New York to his ex-wife, Dasha Zhukova.

See Abramovich’s main assets, according to Forbes:

Earlier this month, Abramovich had put the English club up for sale and said he would donate the proceeds to victims of the war in Ukraine. However, with the blocking of the advertised goods, the sale was prevented.

According to the Reuters news agency, the UK has announced an asset freeze for Roman Abramovich and sanctions on six other Russian oligarchs.

The British government has said that Chelsea will be able to continue playing and those who already have tickets will be able to go to the games. However, the sale of new tickets and team merchandise, as well as the negotiation of players, are suspended.