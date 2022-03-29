Why Biden Crossed A Dangerous Line By Saying ‘Putin Can’t Stay In Power’

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, US President Joe Biden spoke in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday

Last week, US President Joe Biden made a series of off-the-cuff remarks that further heightened the tension in US-Russia relations.

His impromptu speech at the end of a speech in Poland on Saturday — apparently calling for President Vladimir Putin to be removed from power — may have had a bigger effect than expected.

In his speech to Polish government officials and officials gathered at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, the US president once again warned that the world was in the midst of a conflict between democracies and autocracies.

He said NATO would defend “every inch” of its member states’ soil. He also pledged continued support for Ukraine, although he noted that the US military will not engage with Russian forces there.

It was a confrontational but calculated speech — in line with what US officials such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been saying for months.

But just before the “thank you” and “goodbye,” Biden added a line about his Russian counterpart: “For God’s sake, this man can’t stay in power.”

“This speech — and the passages that pertain to Russia — is surprising, to use polite words,” said Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “He doesn’t understand that the world is not limited to the US and part of Europe.”

Then the US backed off.

“The president’s argument was that Putin cannot wield power over his neighbors or the region,” said a Biden administration official backstage. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change.”

The speed with which the US issued its “clarification” – later echoed by Blinken – suggests that the US understands the danger inherent in Biden’s words.

That day, the US president had called Putin a “butcher”. Last week, the president appeared to preempt his own government’s diplomatic process by accusing the Russian leader of war crimes. In both cases, Biden’s comments provoked condemnations and warnings from Moscow that US-Russia diplomatic relations were frayed to the point of breaking.

There’s a line between condemning a nation’s leader—the sometimes overheated rhetoric of diplomacy—and calling for his removal. It was a line that both the Americans and the Soviets respected even at the height of the Cold War. And it’s a line Biden has apparently crossed.

“Regime change” is something powerful countries are accused of imposing on weaker ones — not what one nuclear-armed nation demands of another.

On Sunday, even some US allies were trying to distance themselves from Biden’s comments.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the US president is jeopardizing the ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“We want to stop the war that Russia launched in Ukraine without escalating [ainda mais a violência]”, he said. “If that’s what we want to do, we shouldn’t escalate tensions — not with words, not with actions.”

In Washington, lawmakers also expressed concern. Idaho Republican Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, called Biden’s comments a “horrendous faux pas.”

“My God, I wish they would keep it scripted,” he said. “Anytime you say or even, as he did, suggest that the policy was regime change, it’s going to cause a big problem. This administration has done everything it can to stop it escalating. But there’s nothing that raises tensions more than ask for a regime change.”

History of improvisations

Biden has a well-known penchant for making off-the-cuff remarks that get him into difficult situations. In the past, he has undermined his own election campaigns and the administration of Barack Obama, in which he was vice president. These phrases are not entirely unintentional, however. They can reveal what’s in Biden’s heart, even if his head — and the heads of those around him — would prefer him to keep quiet.

This is sometimes a strength in politics, writes Tom Nichols of The Atlantic, allowing Biden to authentically connect with the emotions of the American people. But in this current time of diplomatic crisis — when poorly chosen words can lead to reactions — they are also a weakness.

“It’s hard to blame Biden for giving in to his famous temper after speaking to people who suffered from Putin’s barbarism,” Nichols writes. “But the words of all world leaders matter now, and none more than the US president’s.”

Biden may believe that US-Russia relations are damaged beyond repair while Putin is in power. Saying that explicitly, however, could make the US’s immediate goal — ending the war in Ukraine while preserving the nation’s territorial integrity — more difficult.

The war in Ukraine is not going the way Putin wanted. His army is stuck and casualties are mounting. His economy is suffering under the weight of economic sanctions. Russia is increasingly isolated from the rest of the world.

The situation has the potential to lead to the de-escalation that the US and its allies have been calling for — but it could also make Putin more desperate. And if the Russian leader believes his power is at stake and that the US has other goals, the crisis could take a different path than peace.