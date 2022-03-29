with Abramovich, delegations meet in Turkey

After 34 days of conflict and meetings with few results, the Russians and Ukrainians have given the first signal that could lead to the end of the war. According to Russian media outlet RT, Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Fomin, said that “the decision has been taken to radically reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions”. The statement was made in Istanbul, Turkey, where delegations from both countries met today.

Head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky also said that “We are taking two steps to lessen the conflict towards Ukraine.”

Ukraine, for its part, has proposed adopting a position of neutrality in exchange for security guarantees, meaning it will not join military alliances such as NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said. this tuesday.

The proposal also includes a 15-year consultation period on the status of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, and could only come into effect in the event of a complete ceasefire, Ukrainian negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

Mendinsky and Fomin talk to the press after meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Turkey Image: Reproduction/Tass Agency

“Mutual Trust”

According to Fomin, the negotiations regarding Ukraine’s neutrality were one of the factors that allowed the decision to reduce the Russian scale in Ukraine “In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for new negotiations and reach the final objective of agreeing with the signing of the agreement.”

For Mendinsky, if a treaty is worked out quickly and a compromise is made, the possibility of making peace will be closer. The Russian delegation even suggested a meeting between Russian presidents, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian, Volodymyr Zelensky, if the treaty between the countries is reached; the Ukrainians have indicated that it is possible. Despite the dialogue, today there were still records of attacks by Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of Ukraine’s negotiators, said “the key is the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine.” “Only with this agreement can we end the war, as Ukraine needs,” Podolyak said.

Today, before the end of the meeting in Turkey, Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister, said in Moscow that “in general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed”, referring to the attack on the military structure of the Ukraine.

Points under debate

In addition to Ukraine’s neutrality, Russia demands recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the sovereignty of Donbass, a region where the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are located. This is the thorniest issue and will be negotiated separately, according to Podolyak.

In exchange for a pledge not to join NATO, Kiev has insisted that its candidacy to join the European Union cannot be blocked. The request has already been formalized by Zelensky, but is still awaiting an opinion from the European Commission to begin processing.

Ukraine also demands the establishment of an international security guarantees mechanism similar to Article 5 of NATO, which states that an attack on a member of the organization must generate a joint response from the alliance.

This mechanism provides for the formation of a group of countries capable of responding within 24 hours in the event of an eventual external aggression. Several nations have already been listed for this instrument, including members of the UN Security Council (United Nations), Germany, Canada, Israel, Italy and Turkey.

“We will continue our negotiations with Russia, but we will also involve the guarantor countries,” explained Podolyak.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan speaks to representatives of Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey Image: Kirill Timoshenko

Erdogan and Abramovich

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich – who is selling England’s Chelsea football club over sanctions against Russians— also participated in the meeting.

The negotiators were welcomed earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called for an “end to the tragedy” of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Abramovich — an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — appeared in pictures near Erdogan. He was also seen with headphones on, sitting in a chair near the table with top members of the two countries’ delegations.

Abramovich attended the meeting between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey Image: Reproduction/RIA

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Abramovich is not an official member of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, but is involved in securing contacts between Moscow and Kiev. According to Peskov, the businessman’s participation was approved by both parties.

“Roman Abramovich is involved in securing certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. He is not an official member of the delegation — you know that our delegation is headed by the presidential adviser [Vladimir] Medinsky. also present today in Istanbul,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Vladimir Medinsky of Russia and David Arakhamia of Ukraine during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey Image: Playback/Twitter/Podolyak_M

For Erdogan, it is up to both parties to “put an end to this tragedy” and “prolonging the conflict is in no one’s interest”. “The whole world is waiting for good news,” he told negotiators at the beginning of the meeting.

The talks took place at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, the last Bosphorus residence of the sultans and which was also the last administrative seat of the Ottoman Empire, which currently houses Turkish presidency offices.

fuel on target

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in its report today, pointed out that the Russians have been carrying out attacks on points of “fuel storage in order to complicate logistics and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis”. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed an attack that aimed to hit a “large fuel base”.

Ukraine’s emergency service reported that around 9 pm yesterday (3 pm GMT), a “missile attack” caused a fire at a company that stores fuel in the Rivne region, which is about 340 kilometers from Kiev, in the west of the country. According to the service, there was no spillage of oil products.

Attack on government building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, kills Image: Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine

In its report today, the Russian Defense Ministry said that “high-precision, air-launched cruise missiles destroyed a large fuel base near the village of Klevan, Rivne region.” “From this base, fuel was provided for Ukrainian military equipment in the suburbs of Kiev.”

The Ukrainian government confirmed the attack, saying Russia “focuses on fuel storage in order to complicate logistics and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis”. “The enemy continues to insidiously launch missiles and bombardments, trying to completely destroy the infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities.”

Today, in Mykolaiv, 600 kilometers south of Kiev, the seat of the local government, a nine-story building was hit by shelling, according to the country’s emergency service. At least seven people died, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. At least 22 people were injured. “The central part of the building, from the first to the ninth floors, was destroyed,” it said.

After failing to open evacuation routes for civilians yesterday due to “provocations russians“, the Ukrainian government managed to open three humanitarian corridors on Tuesday.

Two missiles were fired from Belarus, Ukraine’s neighboring country, targeting the city of Lviv, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said; they were destroyed by the Ukrainians before reaching the target Image: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Belarus missiles

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, two missiles were fired yesterday (28) from neighboring Belarus, targeting the city of Lviv, a city close to the Ukrainian border with Poland. The information could not be verified with independent sources.

“Targets were detected and destroyed by anti-aircraft missile forces in a timely manner at a distance of about 30 kilometers from the regional center,” the ministry said.

Image: Art/UOL

“Significant Threat”

UK Defense Ministry intelligence said on Tuesday that “Ukrainian forces continued to carry out counterattacks located northwest of Kiev”, citing the cities of Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel. “These attacks met with some success and the Russians were pushed back from several positions.” The British, however, said there were still risks for the Ukrainian capital.

However, Russia still poses a significant threat to the city. [Kiev] because of its attack ability

UK Ministry of Defense

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said today that it “notes the withdrawal of certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from the territory of the Kiev and Chernihiv regions”, also citing the region in the north of the country.

According to the UK analysis, “Russian forces maintained their offensive in Mariupol, with continuous bombing” in the port city. “But the center remains under Ukrainian control.” The British say that, “elsewhere, Russian forces are holding blockade positions as they try to reorganize and redefine their forces.”

Ukrainian officials still believe Russia wants to take Kiev and dismiss the idea that the Russian government will focus on the eastern region. “Capturing Kiev is equivalent to capturing Ukraine. And that is their objective,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar, who said Russia “is trying to break the corridor around Kiev and block the routes of transport”.

(With Reuters, Ansa, AFP and RFI)