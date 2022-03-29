With three plans, new PlayStation Plus arrives in June

Sony has finally officially announced the new PlayStation Plus. After much speculation about the so-called “Spartacus”, the company posted the first of the service on PlayStation’s social networks. Integrating the benefits of PS Plus and PS Now, it will have three categories and will arrive gradually, depending on the region.

“As this is a huge launch effort, we will implement the new PlayStation Plus offering with a regional, phased approach. In the June period, we will start with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered. We aim to make the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service available in most territories that use PlayStation Network by mid-2022. We also plan to extend the benefit of cloud streaming to new markets. We will disclose more details about this action later”, the company explained.

Models of the new PlayStation Plus

The first model of the new PlayStation Plus is the PS Plus Essential that will have two monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud access and multiplayer games. The cost is $9.99.

The second is PS Plus Extra which offers Essential + a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games, including exclusive titles. The cost is $14.99

The last one is PS Plus Premium which contains Extra + a catalog of 340 games of PS3 titles (via streaming) and classic PS2 and PSP games. The cost is $17.99.

New PlayStation Plus in Brazil

On PS Blog BR, some important information for Brazilian fans about the new PlayStation Plus was detailed. The most important of these is that game streaming will not be available here. With this, the Premium plan will give way to the Deluxe plan, which will cost BRL 59.90 per month (or BRL 389.90 per year).

“In markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium and will include a catalog of famous classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations for download and play, as well as experimentation. of time-limited games. Essential and Extra level benefits are also included. Local prices may vary by market.

The Essential Plan remains at the current PS Plus price of R$34.90 per month or R$199.90 for an annual subscription, and the Extra Plan will cost R$52.90 per month or R$339.90 per year. .

Games confirmed on the new PlayStation Plus

Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal. These are some confirmed names in the new PlayStation Plus catalog when it launches. The information was given by Jim Ryan, SIE’s strongman, in a publication on the PS Blog.

“We are working with the creative developers at PlayStation Studios and partner studios to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be updated regularly. We will be releasing more details about the games we will have on the new PlayStation Plus service soon,” he said.

According to Sony itself, the service will offer more than 700 games to subscribers. So, did you like the news? Leave your opinion in the comments