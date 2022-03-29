Woman discovers cheating and has to tell her husband died for lover

Bridgette Davis, 36, from Cincinnati, United States, rose to prominence on social media after detailing a conversation she had with her husband’s lover after his death. In a video, posted on TikTok, she shows the conversation she had with her lover, who questioned if she could go to the funeral – something she denied. The story was reported this week by the Daily Mail.

“When your husband of 10 years dies and you have to tell his lover,” Bridgette wrote in the viral video that has over 2.4 million views.

In the conversation, the lover says, “I can’t believe this. I can’t, I’m losing. I can’t do it again. He promised me,” says the lover, without making it clear what promise the man would have made. “Can I go where he was buried?” she continues. “No,” Bridgette replies.

The story took place in 2018 but was only shared last week. After the backlash, Bridgette shared more details about the case.

In one of the videos, she says that the lover knew he had been married to her for ten years and that they had two children together who were homeschooled.

Bridgette further explained that her husband struggled with a mental illness and was diagnosed with bipolar in 2017 – he ended up dying by suicide in 2018.

“In November 2017 I found some questionable things on his phone which ended up in a big argument and he ended up leaving for the night. I still don’t know where he went. When he got home at 5am he talked to her about how much was fighting and said he had left the house with a revolver, intending to kill himself,” she explained.

The woman also said that she sought help to work with his health, but that she still found more “questionable things” on her husband’s phone.

In March 2018, he told his wife that he had met someone on a dating site.

Bridgette said she will not give more details about the case, out of respect for the children.

Life Appreciation CenterIf you are thinking of committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Life Appreciation Center) and CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.