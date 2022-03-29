Woman finds 1.8kg giant lemon: ‘Bigger than my baby’s head’

Baker Tammy Warren, 38, was impressed to find a giant lemon at a fair in Chippenham, England, on the 19th. On social media, the woman shared a photo of the 22 cm, 1.8 kg fruit and stated that it was bigger than the head of one of the children.

The purchase was made at a market at Lackham Farm, in Chippenham (UK), a place famous for offering organic fruits and vegetables, supported by the technological resources of Wiltshire College & University Center Lackham.

“It’s the biggest lemon I’ve ever seen in my life, I thought it would make a great cake. It’s bigger than Sebastian’s head [meu bebê],” Tammy told The Sun newspaper. The Englishwoman also said that she used the fruit to make lemon cake, candied lemon peel, taste limoncello and drink a lot of gin and tonic.

According to the baker, the lemon was grown from the same tree that in 1989 produced a record size lemon: 80 cm and 4.5 kg. “We’re going to keep the seeds and grow them,” Tammy said.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire College & University Center Lackham said they are “pleased that their oversized lemons are still as popular and sought after as ever”.

