Woman shows husband’s lover’s reaction to telling about his death

A 36-year-old woman from Cincinnati, in the United States, went viral on TikTok this week, sharing details of the conversation she had with her husband’s lover, when the man died in 2018. In the video, Bridgette Davis said she was married to the man. for 10 years and had to tell his lover about his death. The information is from Uol.

“I can’t believe this. I can’t, I’m losing. I can’t do this again. He promised me,” replied the mistress, when she received the news. “Can I go where he was buried?” the woman asked Bridgette. The man’s wife replied no.

In another recording, the woman explained that the lover knew he was married and that the couple had two children, who were educated at home. Bridgette also said that her husband struggled with a mental illness and was diagnosed with bipolar in 2017. In 2018, he revealed to his wife that he had met someone on a dating site and, shortly after, the man ended up committing suicide. Bridgette said that she would not give more details about the case, out of respect for the children.

