3 diseases that start with ringing in the ear that lead to deafness

The ear can suffer from several conditions related to hearing loss that can be due to genetic causes, infectious diseases, use of ototoxic drugs and aging, among other causes. One of the main symptoms in any type of hearing pathology is tinnitus, which often leads to deafness.

Experts argue that the ear can suffer from tinnitus, which is characterized by tinnitus. This condition is not considered a disease, but a symptom that something may be wrong in the body.



Therefore, this problem can cause more complex diseases and in many cases preventable, but the truth is that deafness is one of the most common consequences after this symptom.

What symptoms lead to deafness?

The first of the diseases is otosclerosis, defined as the abnormal growth of the spongy bone of the middle ear, which prevents the bones of the ear from vibrating to capture sound waves, as a consequence, hearing loss occurs. Although this condition slowly worsens, it is important that you do not overlook the following warning signs such as tinnitus, dizziness, and lightheadedness.

Atherosclerosis, on the other hand, is a mild condition that starts with light touch but can progress to deafness. Treatment is through the use of a hearing aid to amplify the sound, but surgery is often required. The truth is that atherosclerosis represents one of the most common hearing disorders.



Finally, Ménière’s disease is defined as a disorder of the vestibular system of the inner ear that can be caused by a viral infection or a genetic predisposition that affects only one ear, causing episodes of dizziness, vertigo, tinnitus and hearing loss. These diseases will generate loss of balance, increasing the risk of frequent falls and accidents. While the solution to this pathology is focused on the use of hearing aids, gentamicin and steroid injections.

