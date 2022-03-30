6 best teas to fight diabetes and lower blood sugar

Excess sugar in the diet not only interferes with appearance and body weight, but it impairs health as a whole. The high rate of constant blood glucose in the bloodstream can be the trigger for the onset and installation of diabetes. Therefore, controlling food in order to have more health is the best way to avoid various diseases. The good news is that there are teas to fight diabetes and prevent hyperglycemia.

Importance of teas to fight diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that affects millions of Brazilians and requires a series of dietary restrictions. In short, diabetics should avoid consuming foods rich in sugar. This is because there is a deficiency in the process of removing glucose from the blood. Those who suffer from the disease have a series of symptoms that, if left untreated, can result in serious consequences.

Therefore, it is necessary to reduce the level of sugar present in the body. Physical activities and balanced diet are the best resources to treat and prevent the problem. It is worth investing in some teas that have the power to help eliminate excess glucose.

Best of all, all recipes are 100% natural and risk free. Remember that teas need to be consumed in moderation to avoid some side effects. Excessive consumption can cause discomfort, nausea and other symptoms, but if consumed in controlled amounts, none of these drinks offer contraindications. On the contrary, the benefits will be much greater.

Recipes of the best teas to fight diabetes

1Carqueja tea

Ingredients:

10 grams of carqueja;

500 ml of water.

Boil the water with the carqueja and leave it for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and wait for it to cool.

2 cinnamon tea

Ingredients:

1 cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon;

250 ml of water.

Preparation:

Boil the water with the cinnamon for 10 minutes. Turn off the fire and wait for the temperature to drop to be able to consume.

3 Cow’s paw tea

Ingredients:

10 pata-de-cow leaves;

500 ml of water.

Boil the water with the leaves and leave it for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and wait for it to cool.

4 Chamomile tea

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of chamomile;

250 ml of water

Preparation:

Boil the water and turn off the heat. Add the chamomile and cover the pan – leave it for 15 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink.

5yerba mate tea

Yerba mate produces the most common tea taken in Brazil and can be used to control blood sugar.

Ingredients:

3 spoons of yerba mate;

500 ml of water.

Preparation:

Bring the water to a boil and turn off after boiling. Add the herb, cover the pan and let it rest for 20 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink.

6 green tea

Ingredients:

1 dessert spoon with green tea leaves;

250 ml of water.

Boil the water and turn off the heat. Add the leaves, cover the pan and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain and drink afterwards.

Heads up

Finally, it is worth noting that no tea recipe replaces the treatment prescribed by a doctor. However, the teas listed here help to enhance the results and fight diabetes or prevent it in those who are without the disease. In addition, they are natural “remedies” capable of giving more quality of life to the patient who lives with the disease.