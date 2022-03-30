Abramovich returns to Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has resumed his role as one of the peace negotiators in the Russian-Ukrainian war after showing symptoms of poisoning. according to SkySportAbramovich traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, for a two-day round of meetings, which include meeting with the country’s president, reception tayyip Erdo?an.

The Russian oligarch and Ukrainian negotiators would have been victims of possible poisoning after a meeting in Kiev in early March, according to information published on Monday (28) by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the US newspaper, which cited some sources, those responsible for the alleged attack may have been representatives of Moscow who wanted to sabotage negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

After the summit in the Ukrainian capital, Abramovich reportedly showed symptoms such as red eyes and peeling skin on his face and hands, according to sources heard by the media outlet.

A group of experts investigating the incident believe it is difficult to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent, or even if it was an electromagnetic radiation attack. The United States and several other European nations promoted sanctions against the Russian oligarch because of the war on Ukrainian territory.