Alert! Silent disease can slowly steal your sight

Feeling tired and blurry eyes can be a normal condition for many people. Especially when using several screens throughout the day, it is common to accept these changes as normal. However, any visual difference should be reason to seek a specialist in the subject. There is one silent disease capable of stealing the ability to see slowly.

See also: 6 best teas to fight diabetes and take blood sugar

People who have diabetes may have diabetic retinopathy. Patients who suffer from it have the retina affected and are at risk of developing blindness. It arises from the decompensation of glycemia (blood sugar), present in people with diabetes.

Silent disease, diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of blindness

According to CUF, a Portuguese network of hospitals, diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among people aged 20 to 74. The great challenge is that it presents itself as a silent disease, that is, it offers few signs of its presence.

Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include:

Decreased visual acuity;

Blurred vision;

Floating spots (known as floaters) in the vision;

flashes;

partial loss of vision;

Total loss of vision.

Diabetic retinopathy depends on good diabetes treatment

As its name suggests, this health condition appears in people with diabetes. Its main cause lies in the inadequate treatment of the disease over time. The longer the patient lives with high blood sugar, the more likely he is to develop vision problems.

It is worth noting that diabetics can also develop two other main vision changes. One is cataract and the other is glaucoma, both with the possibility of worsening. So always look for a specialist doctor and perform exams often. The best prevention is to start proper diabetes treatment as soon as possible.

Remember that we are facing silent diseases that evolve without the person realizing it. Therefore, it is not worth waiting to seek help.