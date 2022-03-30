Alzheimer’s Advancement May Be Related to Daytime Sleep

Research carried out by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston (USA) linked the development of Alzheimer’s in older people to excessive daytime naps and sleep disturbances.

The study, which was published in the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association of the USAshowed that there is a relationship between the two, as the disease can lead the patient to sleep more during the day and excessive naps have shown an increased chance of developing the neurological disease.

“Our results not only suggest that excessive daytime naps may signal an increased risk of Alzheimer’s dementia, but also show that the faster annual increase in daytime naps may be a sign of deterioration or unfavorable clinical progression of the disease,” said researcher Peng. I read in a statement.

The research was carried out with more than 1,000 elderly people over 81 years old who had their sleep monitored by a clock for 14 days. Regardless of known risk factors for the disease, longer and more frequent daytime naps were a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s in cognitively normal men and women. In addition, annual increases in the duration and frequency of naps accelerated as the disease progressed.

“Our hope is to draw more attention to daytime sleep patterns and the importance of patients observing whether their sleep schedule is changing over time,” said study co-author Kun Hu.

