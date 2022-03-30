Ambassadors and diplomats from 10 countries will be in Sinop on Thursday – Só Notícias

Ambassadors from South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia and members of diplomatic delegations from Germany, Australia, South Korea, Spain, the United States, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and the European Union will be in Sinop this Thursday. , at Embrapa Agrossilvipastioril, getting to know the work developed at the research center, mainly with low carbon emission technologies.

They will get to know the experimental field, where the research developed with integrated agricultural production systems, such as crop-livestock-forest integration (ILPF) will be presented. Studies related to ecological restoration and oil palm production will also be presented. They will also visit Embrapa’s laboratories and visit the technological showcase.

Most of the countries that will have their representatives in Sinop buy soy, corn, meat and other products from Mato Grosso. The visit is part of the Intercâmbio Agro Brasil program, promoted by the National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA), in partnership with the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of Mato Grosso (Famato).

The program takes diplomatic representatives to get to know the productive system of agricultural products that are purchased by their countries up close. This is the first time that Mato Grosso is part of the route, informs the advice of Embrapa Agrossilvipastioril.

They will also visit the Famato System, in Cuiabá, farms and cotton plants in Campo Verde and will go to Campo Novo do Parecis,

Só Notícias (photo: archive/advisory)