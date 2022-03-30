American astronaut who hitched a ride on Russian spacecraft arrives on Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei today ended his 355-day space mission, the new American record for solo space travel. Hei returned to Earth in a Russian capsule, with the aid of a parachute for landing, and in the company of two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

The mission was the second for Hei, who now accumulates 523 days in space over the course of his career. His return to the earth’s surface has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks, after his “ride” in the Russian capsule was threatened by diplomatic tensions between the United States and the Putin government, given the Biden administration’s opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.

The astronaut’s fellow travelers are part of Roscosmos, a state corporation in the Russian Federation responsible for spaceflight. But in the end, Vande Hei was not left behind on the International Space Station and landed aboard the Soyuz MS-19 capsule in an area of ​​greenery in Kazakhstan, south of the city of Dzhezkazgan, which has about 90,000 inhabitants. .

27.Jan.2016 – Astronaut Mark Vande Hei lights a flare during survival training for emergency landings Image: AFP

The astronauts’ arrival on Earth was recorded by NASA’s Youtube:

00:30 on Wednesday (30), Brasília time: Closing of the capsule

03:21 on Wednesday (30): Capsule undocking

07:15 on Wednesday (30): Earth re-entry and landing

Vande Hei and Dubrov began their mission on the same day, April 9, 2021. In the course of their work, they traveled 5,680 times the Earth’s orbit, more than 241 million kilometers. That was the first flight for the 44-year-old Russian, who entered Roscosmos in 2012.

Shkaplerov was launched aboard the Soyuz MS-19 capsule on October 5, 2021, in its fourth mission. It has already accumulated 708 days in space.

You can see the landing at around 1h07min in the video below: