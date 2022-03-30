Aspirin reduces risk of death from Covid-19 by 13.6%, says new study | coronavirus

shutterstock Covid-19: Aspirin reduces risk of death by 13.6%, new study shows

The use of aspirin during the first days of hospitalization for Covid-19 can reduce the risk of death from the disease by 13.6%. The conclusion is from a study recently published in the scientific journal Jama Network Open by researchers at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, in the United States.

The study looked at data from 112,269 adults hospitalized with Covid-19 between January 2020 and September 2021 across 64 health systems across the country. Patients who received the drug from the first day of admission had a lower mortality rate, as well as a lower incidence of cases of pulmonary embolism, say the researchers.

“This is our third study and the consequence of 15 months of work looking at aspirin use in patients hospitalized for Covid-19. We continue to find that aspirin is associated with better outcomes and lower rates of inpatient deaths. Best of all, it’s cheap and readily available, which is important in parts of the world where more expensive treatments may not be as affordable.” in a statement.

The patients followed were on average 63 years old and received a five-day course of the drug. In this group, about 10.2% of the participants died from the disease, while this rate among those who did not receive the drug was 11.8%.

The researchers then concluded that the treatment promoted a relative reduction of 13.6% in the risk of death from Covid-19 in hospitals. “Important subgroups that may benefit from aspirin included patients over 60 years of age and those with comorbidities,” the study said.

“This research is vital in providing doctors and patients with effective and affordable treatments for Covid-19 to help reduce hospital mortality rates and help people recover from this potentially devastating disease,” said the director of the Institute of Computational Biology ( CBI) from George Washington University, Keith Crandall, an organization that helped assemble and input the data used in the study.

