At least 5 people were killed in shooting in suburban Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: At least 5 people were killed in the shooting (Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tel Aviv: At least 5 people killed in shooting attack

National ambulance service said the man was shot dead by police

Witnesses said the man started shooting on apartment balconies

An Arab gunman on Tuesday killed at least five people in a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Reuters news agency reported.

Then, according to the national ambulance service, the man was shot dead by police. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, this is the third such attack in less than a week.

Also according to Reuters, an amateur video broadcast by Israeli television stations showed a man dressed in black and pointing an assault rifle walking along a road in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on the outskirts of Israel’s commercial capital.

In Bnei Brak, witnesses said the man started shooting at apartment balconies, then at people on the street and a car.

Israeli news reports say the attacker was a Palestinian from a village near the West Bank city of Jenin.

Israeli officials had already warned of a possible increase in attacks in the run-up to April – the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. This is a period when violence has increased in the past.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country “is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism”.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones tonight. I am praying for the recovery of the injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Security forces are working. We will fight terrorism with persistence, diligence and an iron fist. They won’t get us out of here. We will prevail,” she added.