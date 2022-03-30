Biden and European leaders are skeptical of Russia’s measures, considering helping

U.S. President Joe Biden is wary of Russia’s pledges to pull back its forces around Kiev, and the United States and its allies on Tuesday began discussing a potential new $500 million aid package. to Ukraine.

Biden spoke earlier on the phone for nearly an hour with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The conversation came amid peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday, in which Moscow promised to reduce its military operations near the cities of Kiev and Chernihiv, and Ukraine proposed a neutral status with international security guarantees while retaining its territory. .

Speaking alongside Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Biden said the economic sanctions that have crippled the Russian economy will continue as the United States and its allies monitor Moscow’s actions with its military.

“Let’s see. I’m not going to read anything until we see what your actions will be,” Biden said.

A White House note on Biden’s conference call with his allies said they had reviewed efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the war and those seeking refuge in other countries.

“They also discussed the importance of supporting stable energy markets in the face of current disruptions caused by sanctions,” the note reads.