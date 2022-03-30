Bolsonaro promises the new president to privatize the state-owned company

In his conversation with Adriano Pires, to convince the future president of Petrobras to accept the position, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised to privatize the state-owned company if he is reelected. Although the economic team is not dying of love for the chosen one, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was excited when he was informed by the president that the nominee will be in charge of the privatization of the company.

For both Guedes and Pires, Bolsonaro said that the state-owned company gives him “a lot of headache” and that he is convinced that the best thing is to get rid of the company.

Bolsonaro fears, however, losing voters if he publicly assumes that he will privatize the largest and most respected state-owned company in the country if he is reelected. But the president has nurtured this promise behind the scenes as a way to attract the support of a portion of the business community for his campaign.

Paulo Guedes himself has been in charge of spreading the promise in private conversations with businessmen. The minister argues that he was unable to carry out the privatizations he intended, but that, in a possible second Bolsonaro government, this will be the main priority.

Adriano Pires is an ardent supporter of privatization. According to him, as long as the government controls the state-owned company, the company will tend to serve the monopolistic interests of the corporation, made up of employees and shareholders, to the detriment of the country’s interests. The same argument is defended by Paulo Guedes.

During the assembly of the Bolsonaro government, in 2018, the economist was even quoted for Minister of Mines and Energy. He was resisted by the already chosen Minister of Economy, then powerful and nicknamed by the president of “Posto Ipiranga”, through which everything would pass in the government.

Guedes wanted to incorporate the attributions of the energy area into his portfolio. But Bolsonaro preferred to put a military man, Admiral Bento Albuquerque, to stop his exaggerated claims.

Adriano Pires was an adjunct professor of the Energy Planning program at Coppe-UFRJ and is the founding director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), a consultancy that advises companies and associations in the energy sector.

In the economic team, he is classified as a lobbyist. According to the MME, the economist works through the CBIE “coordinating projects and studies for the natural gas industry, national fuel policy, the market for oil products and natural gas”.

In 2021, he classified as an “own goal” the opposition of the Ministry of Economy and Paulo Guedes to the early renewal of the concession contract of Comgás, distributor of the Cosan group for which he would have provided consultancy.