BORN. Commander admits possible failure of US intelligence services

Wolters did not rule out this possibility in a hearing at the Armed Forces Committee of the United States of America (USA) Senate, where he explained the measures that were taken to combat the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

In response to a question from Republican Senator Roger Wicker about whether there were any intelligence “failures” that motivated the US to overestimate Russia and underestimate Ukraine, Wolters replied that “there could be.”

“As we have done in the past, when this crisis is over, we will do a global review to find out where our weaknesses are and make sure we find a way to improve,” said Wolters.

The statements coincide with an apparent containment of the advance of Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine, prompting the Ukrainians to regain ground east of Kiev.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that has killed at least 1,179 civilians, including 104 children, and injured 1,860, including 134 children, according to the latest UN data, which warns of the likelihood that the number actual number of civilian casualties is much higher.

The war has caused more than 10 million people to flee, of which more than 3.9 million to neighboring countries, and the UN estimates that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

