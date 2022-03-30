Breath of the Wild postponed to 2023 • Eurogamer.net

The team needs more time.

Nintendo has pushed back the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to spring 2023.

Through a new video, legendary series producer Eiji Aonuma announced that development has been extended. The expansion of the game world, mechanics and scale of the experience means that the sequel will be more ambitious, but also that the team needs more time.

“In order for us to deliver a truly special experience, the development team continues to work diligently on this game, so please wait a little longer.”

Nintendo apologizes and hopes to reward your patience with yet another contender for the best game of all time.

