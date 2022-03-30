Cables, docks and chargers: see options for cell phones, tablets and notebooks | Shopping Guide

If the iPhone 13 or the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expensive but comes no charger in the boxthe way is to look for good and quality accessories.

The same goes for cables, adapters and docks (also known as expansion docks) – which add precious additional ports to powerful notebooks without much extra space to plug in a flash drive or printer.

O g1 selected 11 accessories that can be used on most smartphones, tablets and even notebooks.

See the list below and, at the end of the report, tips for making the best purchase.

2 of 13 Baseus Cable 100W — Photo: g1 Baseus 100W cable — Photo: g1

At 1.5 meters long, the cable Baseus 100W It has two USB-C type connectors (latest, used in most of the latest cell phones), and can be used for fast charging in smartphones.

The cable cost R$60 in online stores in March.

3 of 13 Geonav Lightning 2 meters — Photo: g1 Geonav Lightning 2 meters — Photo: g1

O Geonav Lightning 2 meters, as the name says, has a long extension and is suitable for compatible Apple devices such as iPhone and iPad. At the end of March, the cable was available for R$100 in online stores.

4 of 13 Ugreen USB-C to P2 Cable — Photo: g1 Ugreen USB-C to P2 cable — Photo: g1

The cable Ugreen USB-C to P2 It is very useful for use with smartphones and tablets without a wired headphone jack – it is used to connect conventional headsets that use the P2 standard to the USB-C connector, common in Android phones.

The adapter cost R$70 in internet stores in March.

5 of 13 Geonav USB-C to HDMI Cable — Photo: g1 Geonav USB-C to HDMI cable — Photo: g1

O Geonav USB-C to HDMI acts as a smartphone or tablet adapter for TVs and monitors using an HDMI and VGA connector. It supports 4K resolution.

Its price was R$240 in online stores in March.

6 of 13 Baseus GaN 65W charger — Photo: g1 Baseus GaN 65W charger — Photo: g1

The charger Baseus GaN 65W It is a model that has two USB-C connectors with Power Delivery (PD) feature and a USB-A connector for recharging smartphones and tablets.

Due to its high power (65W), the model is also compatible with laptops that use a USB-C cable for charging, such as Apple’s MacBook Air and the Lenovo Yoga 7i.

The device sold for R$300, on average, in online stores in March.

7 of 13 Geonav 20W Charger — Photo: g1 Geonav 20W charger — Photo: g1

The charger Geonav 20W, with two connectors – USB-C and USB-A – it is a model suitable for use with iPhones of the latest generations, as Apple does not provide one in the cell phone box.

The model, with a power of 20W and power delivery (PD), also works with Android phones. It costs R$ 120, on average, in internet stores.

8 of 13 Ugreen Turbo Wireless Charger — Photo: g1 Ugreen Turbo Wireless Charger — Photo: g1

The charger Ugreen Turbo Wireless it is a model to be used on the table and that recharges compatible smartphones with wireless charging feature – almost always high-end cell phones.

In March, it was sold for R$200 in online stores.

9 of 13 Baseus Dockstation 11 in 1 — Photo: g1 Baseus Dockstation 11 in 1 — Photo: g1

THE Baseus Dockstation 11 in 1 is a base that extends the device inputs to the notebook: it has USB-A ports, headphone jack, card reader, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet and USB-C. It also still serves as a support to make the keyboard a little higher.

The base, which connects to the laptop via a USB-C cable, cost R$670 in online stores in March.

10 of 13 Baseus Hub 8 in 1 — Photo: g1 Baseus Hub 8 in 1 — Photo: g1

already the Baseus Hub 8 in 1 is an expansion center for notebooks and tablets with a portable design that integrates a memory card reader, USB, HDMI and Ethernet ports in a single device.

11 of 13 Geonav UCA10 — Photo: g1 Geonav UCA10 — Photo: g1

O Geonav UCA10 connects to a smartphone or notebook via USB-C and acts as a port expansion base, with a memory card reader, USB-A and USB-C and HDMI ports.

Its price in March was R$500 in the main online stores.

12 of 13 Ugreen Dock Station — Photo: g1 Ugreen Dock Station — Photo: g1

THE Ugreen Dock Station is a base with USB-C connector and HDMI video output, in addition to USB-A and USB-C ports – the latter capable of quickly recharging smartphones and notebooks.

It cost R$335 in internet stores at the end of March.

What to pay attention to when buying:

IN CHARGERS: Wall models that have two or more connections can safely charge more than one device at the same time.

The chargers have an internal controller that manages power distribution between connected devices. That way, smartphones and tablets don’t get under or overloaded.

But the load is split between the devices. A low power charger (12W) will take longer with two cell phones than a high power charger (65W), for example, with the same number of devices plugged in.

It is worth noting that the products that offer the Anatel seal were tested and approved by the agency. Is that you can use the smartphone while it is connected to the charger – the chance of shock is very rare.

COMMON TERMS IN CABLES AND CHARGERS

13 of 13 Cables: Lightning, used by Apple, and the connector standards for USB-A and USB-C — Photo: Henrique Martin/g1 Cables: Lightning, used by Apple, and connector standards for USB-A and USB-C — Photo: Henrique Martin/g1

USB-A: is the older USB standard, with a male connector – which fits only one way into a female port on a computer. USB (Universal Serial Bus) is a standard used in cables, connectors and communication protocols.

is the older USB standard, with a male connector – which fits only one way into a female port on a computer. USB (Universal Serial Bus) is a standard used in cables, connectors and communication protocols. USB-C : is a newer version of the USB standard, capable of transmitting power and data at the same time. It can be fitted either side to the charger or smartphone adapter.

: is a newer version of the USB standard, capable of transmitting power and data at the same time. It can be fitted either side to the charger or smartphone adapter. Lightning : is the connector standard used by Apple on the iPhone and some iPad models.

: is the connector standard used by Apple on the iPhone and some iPad models. USB-PD: PD here stands for Power Delivery, in English – energy delivery. Refers to cables and chargers capable of recharging up to 100W of power including notebooks.

PD here stands for Power Delivery, in English – energy delivery. Refers to cables and chargers capable of recharging including notebooks. USB-QC : QC is an acronym for quick charge, a standard from chipmaker Qualcomm for fast recharging of smartphones. Also can reach 100W or more on devices compliant with QC 5, the latest version.

: QC is an acronym for quick charge, a standard from chipmaker Qualcomm for fast recharging of smartphones. Also on devices compliant with QC 5, the latest version. GaN: newer shippers use the term GaN They are smaller devices with fast charging capacity that use gallium nitride (GaN) in their composition – a fast conductive material that heats up less.

IN CABLES: Most cables are finished in plastic, but it is possible to find cables reinforced with fabric and even Kevlar in their structure, which makes them more resistant.

Due to higher capacity chargers – reaching 65W or 100W, depending on the model – it is recommended to have a cable that is compatible with this power.

IN THE DOCKS: these devices are used to expand the connectivity features of newer notebooks.

To take one example, Apple’s MacBook Air (M1) has only two USB-C ports for charging the laptop’s battery and connecting to devices.

With a base or hub, the notebook gains more features, such as a memory card reader, HDMI video output and Ethernet network, among others.

