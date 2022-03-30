Can bipolar disorder cause people to have sex with strangers? – 03/29/2022

A report prepared by doctors at the University Hospital of Brasília pointed out that the woman caught by her husband during a sexual act with a homeless man was going through the psychotic mania phase of bipolar disorder. The report describes that the trader has “auditory hallucinations, grandiose and religious-themed delusions, mood swings and disorganized and sometimes inappropriate behavior.”

According to André Dória, psychologist and coordinator of the Bipolar Disorder Program at Holiste Psychiatry (BA), the psychotic mania phase, if the diagnosis is correct, justifies such behavior. “This is not a rule, but when the person is in the psychotic mania phase, he is accelerated, he loses his critical judgment. So, yes, he can get involved in risky situations by having a sexual relationship with strangers”, says the specialist.

Risk behavior, explains the coordinator, is a characteristic of the manic phase of bipolar disorder — for example, when the person may spend and gamble compulsively, drive at high speeds, expose themselves socially, have hallucinations, acceleration of thought, alteration of sleep, hearing voices telling her what to do, having delusions of grandeur, etc.

“I’ve had patients with bipolar disorder who started posting things on the internet, for example, that they wouldn’t post if they weren’t in the mania phase”, says the coordinator. “Social exposure is a hallmark of this process”, adds the specialist, also remembering that not every manic condition has psychotic symptoms.

For the psychologist, another important point to be said is about the repercussion of cases disseminated on social media. According to him, this tends to hamper the patient’s recovery when he regains consciousness. “When someone has an outbreak or a crisis, the social exposure that the person ends up being subjected to is something that can be very detrimental to their treatment.”

Be careful not to confuse the disease

Bipolar disorder (bi= 2 and polar= poles) of mood oscillates between two poles: the depressive phase and the mania phase (euphoria and irritation). “But although they present in different ways and intensities, a psychotic mania phase is more severe than a mania phase without psychotic symptoms,” says the coordinating psychologist at Holiste.

These euphoria can last for at least four to seven days. “It is a chronic disorder, which can still have mixed episodes, characterized by symptoms of both types”, adds Carolina Hanna, psychiatrist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP).

How to recognize the disease?

In manic episodes there is euphoria, psychic acceleration, irritation that can lead to verbal and/or physical aggression and increased energy. Other characteristic symptoms are:

Increased flow of ideas;

Not being able to say everything that comes to mind at the same time;

Not being able to keep attention in a single focus;

Doing several things at the same time and not being able to finish any of them;

Extreme self-confidence and optimism;

Feeling of power, influence, intelligence and wealth;

Increased libido;

Feeling imbued with special powers or gifts.

To help with this self-assessment and be able to identify the disease, Doris Hupfeld Moreno, from the Mood Disorders Program at the USP Institute of Psychiatry (University of São Paulo), suggests observing some very specific situations in her life history:

Episodes in which I worked hours on end, more than usual;

He performed physical exercises more than usual, making it difficult to get tired;

Phases when I spent more, drank more, felt a greater need for sex.

“Bipolar disorder is a disease that comes and goes. It can disappear spontaneously for some time, even years, but it comes back. That’s why it requires attention and continuous treatment”, says Moreno.

Treatment is drug and psychotherapeutic. The most used medications are mood stabilizers, especially lithium carbonate, which is offered in the public health system.

“Healing is a word that we don’t use much when it comes to mental health, because the mind is a very subjective issue, it’s very case-by-case”, ponders the coordinator of Holiste.

Furthermore, after the first episode, there is an approximately 90% risk that the patient will have another episode at some point in their life.

What to do in case of a crisis? How to help another person?

Seek medical attention for evaluation and treatment. In cases of severe, life-threatening depression, one should be taken to the emergency room.

In the mania phase, it is necessary to convince the patient to take the medication. If he refuses, the use of injectable medication and possible hospitalization for stabilization of the condition should be evaluated.

