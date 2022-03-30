Catholic schools, a new document on identity, challenges and critical points

Instruction of the Congregation for Catholic Education published this-Tuesday, March 29: the importance of a Global Educational Pact, dialogue between reason and faith, collaboration between school and families

Educating is a passion that is always renewed: the instruction of the Congregation for Catholic Education, published this Tuesday, March 29, and entitled “The identity of the Catholic school for a culture of dialogue”, starts from this principle. A synthetic and practical instrument based on two motivations: “the need for a clearer and more consistent awareness of the Catholic identity of the Church’s educational institutions throughout the world” and the prevention of “conflicts and divisions in the essential sector of education”. The document forms part of global educational pact strongly desired by Pope Francis, so that the Church, strong and united in the field of formation, can carry out its evangelizing mission and contribute to the construction of a more fraternal world.

The Church is mother and teacher

In particular, it is emphasized that the Church is “mother and teacher”: its educational action, therefore, is not “a philanthropic work”, but an essential part of its mission, based on certain fundamental principles: the universal right to formation; the responsibility of everyone – first of all parents, who have the right to make educational choices for their children in complete freedom and according to their conscience, and secondly, the State, which has the duty to make possible different educational options within the scope of the law – the duty to educate, essential of the Church, in which evangelization and integral human promotion are intertwined; the initial and ongoing formation of teachers, so that they can be witnesses of Christ; collaboration between parents and teachers and between Catholic and non-Catholic schools; the concept of the Catholic school as a “community” permeated by the evangelical spirit of freedom and charity, which forms and opens to solidarity. Furthermore, in a multicultural world, “a positive and prudent sexual education” is also remembered, a non-negligible element that students should receive as they grow up.

The culture of care

The Catholic school also has the task of educating for the “culture of care”, to transmit those values ​​based on the recognition of the dignity of each person, community, language, ethnic group, religion, peoples and all the fundamental rights that derive from it. A true “compass” for society, the culture of care trains people to listen, to constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

Constant dialogue with the community

In constant dialogue with the entire community, Catholic educational institutions must not be a closed model, in which there is no room for those who are not “fully” Catholic. Against this attitude, the Instruction warns, recalling the model of the “Church on the way out”: “We must not lose the missionary impulse to close ourselves on an island – the document says – and at the same time we need the courage to witness to a ‘culture’ Catholic, that is, universal, cultivating a healthy awareness of our Christian identity”.

Clarity of powers and legislation is needed

Another focal point of the document is the need for clarity of competences and legislation: it may, in fact, happen that the State imposes on public Catholic institutions “behaviours that are not in accordance” with the doctrinal and disciplinary credibility of the Church, or choices that are in contrast to religious freedom and the Catholic identity of a school. In such a case, it is recommended that “reasonable steps be taken to defend the rights of Catholics and their schools, both through dialogue with state authorities and through recourse to the competent courts”.

To educate is to give hope to the present

The Instruction concludes by emphasizing that Catholic schools “constitute a very valid contribution to the evangelization of culture, even in countries and cities where an adverse situation encourages the use of creativity to find suitable paths”, because, as Pope Francis says, “to educate is to give hope to the present”.