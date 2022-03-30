Chrome reaches version 100: learn about 4 great news from Google’s browser

O Google Chrome reached version 100 this Tuesday (29). Illustrated with a new icon (anticipated in the trial versions), the browser is more colorful on Android, embracing more Material You features, but got rid of the “Lite Mode”, a feature that helped to save mobile data on cell phones and tablets. All this, of course, in the midst of several other novelties.

Nothing here, in fact, comes as a surprise to Chrome testers and those most avid for news about Chrome browsers. Canaltech. Most of the features — if not all — have been tried out by Chrome Canary and Beta users over the past few weeks, anticipating features and tools that were under construction for the general public.

1. New icon

The first and most important of the news is the change of the Chrome logo. The renovation leaves the icon with more saturated colors and totally flat, but still with great similarity to the model implemented in 2014, the year of the last change. The icon will be visible in all browser shortcuts out there.

The new logo is simpler and more saturated, but just as recognizable (Image: Elvin/Twitter)

2. More colors

Second is Material You’s biggest influence on the Android browser interface. Floating menus, “New Tab” page and Settings section are now colored with tones taken from the wallpaper.

Before (left) and after (right) Chrome 100 update (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

3. Shortcut to mute tabs

In this compilation, the shortcut to mute entire tabs in one click started to be implemented in the final version. The feature is known to users of rival browsers such as Edge — and even Chrome, which supported the feature but abandoned it in 2018.

Currently the shortcut can be enabled as a flag in the experimental resources menu chrome://flags (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Goodbye Lite Mode

“Lite Mode”, or “Lite Mode”, was the solution implemented by Google to help save mobile data when browsing the web in Chrome. The function was added to the browser in 2014, especially to Android, and it compressed pages to reduce the size of packages needed to load content, improving load time.

Chrome’s Lite Mode for mobile phones should be phased out soon (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

However, the mode has fallen into disuse as mobile connection technologies (4G and 5G) have evolved, with increasingly generous and faster internet packages. Nearly eight years later, virtually no one uses data saver mode anymore, so it will be retired.

4. Complicated transition

Upon reaching the first three-digit build, Chrome messes up the internet. Some web pages query the browser version while loading, however this check may be limited to two digits, not three — that would make Chrome 100 read as Chrome 10.

The three digits can cause problems for older sites (Image: Playback/Google)

Therefore, Google had to work with Mozilla, the owner of Firefox, to make the three-digit pattern more common — soon, Fox Browser will also reach build number 100. From there, it will be up to developers to verify the website and platform compatibility for the three-digit browser.

This issue will hardly be complicated to resolve, nor should it affect many sites. However, it is quite likely that pages developed decades ago—dating back to the 1990s or early 2000s—need repairs to handle the new programs.

Update comes gradually

As always, Google should roll out the Chrome update slowly across users and platforms. If you use the browser on your computer, it is worth checking if there are packages available in the “About Chrome” section within the “Help” tab. On mobile, the update must be released in the App Store and Play Store.