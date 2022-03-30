Conflict: US points to end of Russian advance in Kiev, Ukraine | World

Reproduction/R7 03.20.2022 Conflict: US points to end of Russian advance in Kiev, Ukraine

Russian forces may be withdrawing from the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, amid positive signs in Tuesday’s talks between the two countries in Istanbul, Turkey.

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Russian troops had “stopped advancing” towards Kiev in recent days. “They were trying to surround it, but they couldn’t and they were pushed about 55 kilometers to the east by the Ukrainians,” Kirby told CNN.

The broadcaster also cited US intelligence sources pointing to the beginning of a Russian withdrawal from the Kiev region. According to these informants, the moves are not just a “short-term adjustment”.

Last Monday (28), Ukrainian forces managed to liberate Irpin, an important city on the outskirts of Kiev that had been the target of an intense bombing campaign since the beginning of the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it has already completed the first phase of its “special operation”, which envisaged the destruction of Ukraine’s air forces and the reduction of its military strength, and that it will now focus on the “priority objective”: the “liberation” of Donbass, where the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

In addition, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday that it will reduce military activities in Kiev and Chernihiv, as a sign of progress in negotiations with Ukraine, which has put on paper the commitment not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and to not to install nuclear warheads on its territory.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.