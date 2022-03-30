Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin: four confirmed cases and no deaths this Monday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

This Monday (28) is the fifth day in a row without records of deaths from complications resulting from Covid-19 in Vitória da Conquista, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department (SMS). Four new cases of the disease were confirmed by SMS.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 44,581 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 43,881 have already recovered, 689 have died and 11 are in recovery.

At the moment, 149 suspected cases of the disease are awaiting the final classification (clinical-epidemiological and/or laboratory investigation).

Bed occupation – The epidemiological bulletin also informs that, this Monday (28), there are 16 patients hospitalized in the SUS bed network in Vitória da Conquista. The municipality has 68 beds, 38 in the ward and 30 in the Intensive Care Unit. Of the infirmary beds, the occupancy rate is 21.1%. Of those in the ICU, 26.7% are occupied.



The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspicious cases, the Notifica Covid-19, so that the citizen can self-register for monitoring.

The SMS Call Center is available at the central number 3429-3450. The Call Center is open from 8 am to 6 pm and is also available to answer questions from the population about Covid-19 and assist people with suspicious symptoms.