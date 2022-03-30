Covid-19: Ministry of Health announces application of the fourth dose in people over 80



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thank you! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, the partner site of PEBMED

The Ministry of Health announced the recommendation of the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 (second booster dose) in people over 80 years old.

Preferably, the 4th dose should be applied with the Pfizer immunizer and alternatively with the Janssen and Astrazeneca vaccines, regardless of the dose used previously. The interval should be four months after the first booster dose.

The application of the second booster dose in other age groups has not yet been defined by the folder.

In the technical note, the Ministry of Health highlighted that it recognizes that there is little data on the effectiveness and duration of a fourth booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but that different vaccination strategies should be used based on the epidemiological situation of the disease. each country and in view of the emergence of new variants of concern, especially in the most vulnerable groups.

This Thursday (24/3), the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro started the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in this age group. “The recommendation is that all seniors over 80 years old look for a health unit to take the second booster dose,” said Health Secretary Daniel Soranz.

Read too: Does vaccination reduce symptoms of post-covid syndrome?

Launched app to help register immunizations

Another novelty in the health area is that the Ministry launched the e-SUS Vaccination application to help Primary Health Care (PHC) professionals in recording the doses applied during immunization campaigns and in the usual care of Basic Health Units (UBS). ).

According to e-SUS APS data, there are 49,500 vaccination rooms (2,200 in the North region + 19,100 in the Northeast + 3,500 in the Midwest + 9,200 in the Southeast + 7, 5 thousand in the South). The application can be used in establishments that use the e-SUS APS system with the Citizen’s Electronic Health Record (PEC).

e-SUS Vaccination can be used on tablets and smartphones, making it easier for health professionals to plan activities and perform offline data recording.

“Brazil spends 10% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on health. Primary Care, with more than 48,000 service rooms and more than 53,000 health teams, is what has made the difference”, said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga at the launch of the application, which took place at Oficina Previne Brasil, in Belo Horizonte, on March 17th. The minister added that the budget for the area has increased from R$17 billion to more than R$25 billion since the beginning of his administration.

*This article was reviewed by the PEBMED medical team

Author:

Journalist graduated from Universidade Estácio de Sá (UNESA), postgraduate in Communication with the Market from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) and in Strategic Communication Management from Instituto de Gestão e Comunicação (IGEC/FACHA)