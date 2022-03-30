Covid-19 wave in Shanghai increases anxiety and rush to markets

Shanghai today recorded a strong increase in cases of covid-19, despite the partial confinement decreed in this city of 25 million inhabitants, China’s economic capital, which caused a rush to supermarkets.

Millions of people respected the second day of confinement, after authorities split the city in two: residents of the eastern half must remain in their homes for four days and undergo mandatory tests.

China recorded 6,886 cases of covid-19 across the territory on Tuesday. More than 4,400 of them were in Shanghai, the epicenter of the biggest outbreak of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The shelves of some supermarkets in the city were completely empty, as residents rushed to supply their homes before the establishments closed.

“After not being able to buy anything this morning, I went back to sleep and dreamed that I was shopping for food at the supermarket,” wrote one resident on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter. “I would never have thought that in today’s society I would have to worry about buying food,” he added.

In a bid to keep Shanghai’s economy afloat, officials avoided the strict lockdowns applied in other Chinese cities and this time opted for targeted, progressive restrictions.

The confined area as of Monday is the sprawling eastern district of Pudong, which includes the main international airport and a financial hub.

The confinement will continue until Friday (1st) and then it will be applied in Puxi, a more populous area in the west, where the historic area of ​​Bund is located, close to the river.

– Tough situation -Several exhibition centers in Shanghai have been turned into quarantine centers with beds in line with each other.

A Shanghai resident, who only revealed her surname, Wang, told AFP she had been in a quarantine center in Pudong since Saturday, when she tested positive for Covid-19.

“The conditions in the makeshift quarantine center are quite harsh,” he said, reporting that 2,500 campaign beds are gathered in the main room.

“The condition of the toilets is not good enough. Cleaning happens twice a day, but there are a lot of people (using). The situation is pretty bad,” he said.

The city’s airports, train stations and international ports continue to function, and the main factories have been allowed to resume activities after a brief stoppage, state media reported.

Over the past two years, China has managed to contain the coronavirus to a large extent by enforcing a zero-tolerance policy. It implies large-scale confinements of cities and provinces, even with a small number of cases. Despite this, the omicron variant proves to be more difficult to eradicate.