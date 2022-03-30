Covid: what is the ‘silent omicron’, the BA.2 subvariant that is already dominant in the world

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Omicron BA.2

Credit, Getty Images

The highly transmissible omicron variant is being replaced worldwide by a subvariant, BA.2, also known as “silent omicron”.

Until mid-March, the most common variant on the planet was BA.1, which surprised experts with its level of transmissibility, although it was less dangerous than others.

But now the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the BA.2 subvariant represents almost 86% of sequenced cases.

Covid-19 cases, which were rapidly decreasing everywhere after reaching unbelievable daily peaks caused by the omicron, have increased again in Europe in recent weeks and, according to the director of the European division of the WHO, Hans Kluge, this is due to the BA.2 lineage.

