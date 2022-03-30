Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday that Fast & Furious: Crossroads will no longer be for sale. In a statement posted on the official website, the publisher confirmed the removal of the game and DLCs on digital platforms, in addition to the suspension of distribution of all products linked to IP.

After a difficult launch and a daily average of less than five simultaneous players on Steam during the first few months, the game meets its premature end. The title, which proposed to renew the franchise in games by adapting original characters from the saga, became the target of severe criticism, earning a user rating of 1.8 on Metacritic.

With less than two years of life, little content and only six individual vehicle DLCs published, the action and racing game will no longer be on sale in digital stores from 11 pm on April 28 (Brasilia time). However, players who already have the title in their libraries will be able to play it normally, including online modes.

📢 All product sales of Fast & Furious Crossroads will end on April 29, 2022 – 4 AM CEST (times may vary by region) The game & DLCs purchased before this date will still be available for use, and the game’s online modes will remain active. — Fast & Furious Crossroads (@FastFuriousCR) March 29, 2022

So far, despite Bandai Namco mentioning “all product sales”, nothing has been officially commented on the game’s distribution in physical stores.

Three small shop owners come to a crossroads as they become entangled in the dangerous world of organized crime. In a quest for revenge, their fates intersect with a cast of familiar characters who share the same opponent.

