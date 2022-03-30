Denzel Washington’s Porsche Hits Auction Site Fortune

A 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo belonging to actor Denzel Washington, which has driven less than 30,000 km, is being auctioned on the US website Bring a Trailer. In black, the vehicle was purchased new by Denzel, but has not been used much. The sports car has just undergone a cleaning process to change ownership, which even included the use of dry ice.

Deteriorated parts of the paintwork were repaired and the entire bodywork was polished. Inside, the seats were vacuumed and cleaned, – the wheels were also given attention, while the tires were changed.

At the moment, the value of the car at auction is almost US$ 318,000 – around R$ 1.5 million at the current price. In addition to the car, the buyer will also receive a document signed by Denzel.

The 911 has a 3.6-liter biturbo engine, with 413 horsepower, 55 kgfm of torque and rear-wheel drive.

Check out details of the model restoration here:

