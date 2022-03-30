Discover the causes of the disease that left Will Smith’s wife bald

Theme became the agenda on the internet after the Oscar awards last Sunday (27)

Alopecia is one of the diseases most related to hair loss or fur among men and women anywhere on the body. It can be caused by genetic influences, local inflammatory processes or systemic diseases.

The subject came up on the internet after actress Jada Smith appeared with her hair shaved at the Oscars that took place on Sunday (27). After Chris Rock made a joke with the actress, Will Smith, Jada’s husband, went to the stage and attacked the comedian.

In women – an estimated 5% have androgenetic alopecia – they suffer from symptoms, which are usually more discreet, such as hair loss in the central region of the scalp. In their case, periods of intense fall may be related to menstrual irregularity, acne or obesity.

One of the most common types of alopecia isata areata, which is an autoimmune disease — when cells attack the body itself. It can affect from small areas of the scalp or beard, through circular lesions, or even cause the complete absence of hair throughout the body.

Another common type of alopecia is androgenetic, which is also autoimmune and causes progressive thinning of the hair. It is more common among men, whose most affected areas are the crown and frontal region (entries).

The condition is not contagious and presents no health risks, in addition to hair loss itself. According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), cases of total hair loss in the body due to alopecia are a minority: around 5%.

There are several alternatives to treat hair loss caused by alopecia. However, because it is an autoimmune disease, there is no definitive treatment to prevent hair loss. Thus, the patient is likely to need constant monitoring and face periods of intense hair loss and others of stability.

Source: BBC News Brazil