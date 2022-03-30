Father turns minibus into wooden tank for son

(photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

A Vietnamese man has devoted hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars to turning an old minibus into a wooden tank for his son, an unusual pastime for a country that has lived through a protracted war.

Every weekend, Truong Van Dao takes the old 16-seater minibus out of the garage to tour his neighborhood in Bac Ninh province, east of the capital Hani, with his three-year-old son sitting proudly atop the tank.

Van Dao invested US$ 11,000 in converting the wooden vehicle, inspired by the French model EBR105 with a replica of a 2.8 meter barrel.

“My son and I had fun riding around in the tank, which has nothing to do with weapons, or war,” he told AFP.

“I don’t see it as a normal vehicle. I renovated the vehicle as a tank to make it more interesting,” added the 31-year-old carpenter.

It took Dao and two colleagues three months to transform the vehicle. They preserved the main engine and floor of the minibus, but changed the interior to make room for the gears.

Even though the wooden covering was not complicated for the carpenter, he had difficulty getting all eight wheels to move simultaneously.

“The hardest part was getting the four subordinate wheels to move,” he commented.

Therefore, the maximum speed that the vehicle can reach is 25 kilometers per hour.

The tanks in Vietnam are associated with the historic moment when the communists stormed the entrance to the Independence Palace in Saigon in 1975, which ended a bloody period of conflict with France, the United States and China.