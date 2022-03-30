Former Nun, Russian Forces Sniper Captured in Ukraine

Faced with the atrocities of the war between Ukraine and Russia, a sniper from Vladimir Putin’s army drew attention for her skill with weapons in extreme situations and for having murdered about 40 people in her military career. This is Danijela Lazovi ?, a Serbian citizen who has been part of Russian troops for eight years, when she supported the separatist movement in Donetsk.

On Friday (25), the country’s Ministry of Defense announced on social media that the woman was captured by its fighters.

According to the statement issued by Ukrainian forces, Danijela is a highly dangerous sniper and in her brutal record, she was held responsible for the death of 40 Ukrainian prisoners in 2014, most of whom were innocent civilians. “Anyone who kills civilians on our land will face imminent retribution. The Armed Forces will take care of that,” the announcement said.

However, Serbia’s Interior Ministry denied that Danijela had become a prisoner of war for the Ukrainians and claimed that she has been confined in Po?arevac, in the east of the country, for almost two years.

“She was arrested in October 2020 and has been in Po?arevac Prison since then, serving a six-year prison term, and therefore could not participate in the war or be captured in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian authorities also stated on social media that Danijela Lazovi? was using a false military identity during the conflict, named Irina Starikova, and indicating that she was born in Donetsk. However, investigations have confirmed that her real birthplace is Gornji Milanovac, in central Serbia, where her parents and a sister live.

She moved to Ukraine in 2014 to join the Serbian Hussar Volunteer Regiment, a paramilitary unit that has been active in armed conflicts in Eastern Europe since 1990. According to information from the newspaper O Globo, before entering the battlefields, the woman had was a handball player, nun and drug dealer.

On the other hand, she is also popularly called Bagheera, a nickname based on the name of the black panther from the book “The Jungle Book” (“The Jungle Book”, in free translation, which inspired the movie “The Mowgli: The Wolf Boy”). .

In 2015, Danijela Lazovi? began to be investigated by the Serbian authorities on suspicion of involvement in an armed conflict outside the country. In addition to this process, she was also convicted of participating in drug trafficking.