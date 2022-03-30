Fuad appoints former president of CRM-MG for Health amid protests

Claudia was in charge of CRM-MG for three years, from 2018 to 2020 (photo: Dr. Claudia Navarro website)

The doctor Cláudia Navarro, former president of the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG), was appointed as municipal secretary of Health of Belo Horizonte by the new mayor Fuad Noman (PSD) this Wednesday (30/3), as published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality (DOM). The indication of someone linked to the entity was questioned by more than 40 entities, councilors and collectives.

Cláudia is a PhD in Human Reproduction, specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics and graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). She was ahead of CRM-MG for three years, from 2018 to 2020.

The doctor will replace Jackson Machado, who coordinated the portfolio for five years, including the first two of the COVID pandemic. He was praised by former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) as “the greatest health secretary this city has ever seen”.

The former secretary of health spoke with the State of Mines and praised the choice made by Fuad. “She is very well indicated. Claudia is a very prepared professional”, declared Jackson.

CRM-MG

The name of the current second vice president of CRM-MG, Fabiana Prado dos Santos Nogueira, was speculated for the vacancy, which led 40 entities, collectives and councilors to speak out against the decision last Monday (28/3) .

“SUS-BH is not a privileged space for corporations, much less when the entity in question is wrongly positioned in relation to public health in various fields, always defending its own and privatist interests to the detriment of the health of the population”, says one part of the statement.

in conversation with the State of Mines, Fabiana denied having received the invitation. “It’s certainly not me. I was undersecretary of Uberaba until the beginning of last year, but with the lack of autonomy and the difficulty to reconcile everything, I didn’t stay”.

At the time, Fabiana’s departure coincided with a failure that occurred in the city’s vaccination, when a nurse (servant of the Technical Immunization reference) erroneously released the immunization of people between 65 and 69 years old.

The report could not contact the CRM-MG, but was informed by the board that the entity should position itself. The Municipality of Belo Horizonte has not yet commented.

Check out the full note

“CRM IN SUS-BH, NO!

The undersigned entities, collectives, movements, organizations and mandates of parliamentarians, present at the Extraordinary Meeting of the Municipal Health Council of Belo Horizonte on 03/28/2022, hereby affirm their resolute commitment to the Health Policy of Belo Horizonte and express their the deepest rejection of the appointment to the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte as a representative of the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRMMG). The SUS-BH is not a privileged space for corporations, much less when the entity in question is wrongly positioned in relation to public health in various fields, always defending its own and privatist interests to the detriment of the health of the population. The linkage of CRMMG to the federal government and its fascist and genocidal policy disqualifies it, as well as the people who compose it, from managing a Secretariat whose policy is based on democratic, inclusive, solidary and interprofessional principles.

The denialist position that legitimized the indiscriminate prescription of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 without scientific proof, the attempt to interdict medical work in the Mental Health Reference Centers (CERSAM), the absurd positions in relation to the Health Reform, Psychiatric Reform, Women’s Health, Primary Care and many other points of the SUS-BH network show contempt and ignorance of the country’s largest public policy, as well as the people who work there and use it by right.

It is, therefore, inadmissible to consider appointing representatives of the aforementioned entity, in a flagrant conflict of interests, especially to manage a municipality that has pioneering, successful and nationally recognized public policies and that shows an example of care and zeal with the population at this time of pandemic.

We will not accept any setback or disrespect for the people’s health, history and social control.

CRM IN SUS- BH, NO!

Sign this document:

Brazilian Association of Teaching in Psychology

Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy

Brazilian Association of Physicians and Doctors for Democracy

Brazilian Association of Social Psychology Nucleus BH-Betim

Association of Users of Mental Health Services of Minas Gerais (ASUSSAM-MG)

Collective in Support of Orphan Mothers

Dawn Collective

Minas Gerais Resistance Collective

State Commission for Psychiatric Reform/CES-MG

Municipal Commission for Psychiatric Reform/CMS-BH

State Health Council of Minas Gerais

Belo Horizonte Municipal Health Council

Regional Council of Speech Therapy (6th Region)

Regional Council of Nutritionists (9th Region)

Regional Council of Psychology (CRP-04)

Regional Council of Social Service

Boards of DAs and CAs of PUC-MG

State Representative Beatriz Cerqueira (PT)

State Representative Dr. Jean Freire (PT)

Federal Deputy Rogério Correia (PT)

Unburden MG

Academic Directory of Psychology at PUC-MG

National Federation of Pharmacists

Forum of Anticapitalist Students and Youth in Defense of SUS-MG

Minas Gerais Mental Health Forum

Popular Brazil Front

Minas Gerais Front Drugs and Human Rights

DH Institute

Helena Greco Institute for Human Rights and Citizenship (BH-MG)

Ishtar BH – support group for pregnant women and mothers

People’s Uprising of Youth

Collective Mandate

BH Marijuana March

World March of Women

Minas de Doulas – Association of Doulas of Minas Gerais

Movement of Workers of Mental Health Services of Belo Horizonte

Movement is Born Leonine

PT-BH Health Center

Observatory of Policies and Health Care (UFMG)

Belo Horizonte Workers’ Party (PT-BH)

Parto do Principio – Women in Network for Active Maternity

UFMG Mental Health Network

National Network of Physicians and Popular Doctors

National Internúcleos Network for the Anti-Asylum Struggle (RENILA)

Union of Nurses of Minas Gerais

Minas Gerais Pharmacists Union

Councilor Pedro Patrus (PT)

Councilor Bella Gonçalves (PSOL)”