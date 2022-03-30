Galaxy S22 Ultra: successor to the Note line, the best Samsung phone of 2022? | analyze

Samsung decided to kill off the Note line and turned the most powerful device in the S line into a new endeavor to win over those who prioritize productivity. The Galaxy S22 Ultra inherits much of the design of the Note 20 Ultra and comes with an S Pen with all the extra features. Is this the best Samsung release of the year?
The design of the device was refined by losing the giant block of cameras and bringing a more minimalist look. It has a rectangular shape and curved sides, unlike the other models in the S22 line, which have a more rounded body and a straight screen. The screen has the highest brightness we’ve ever seen, but the sound is not the most powerful, despite having great quality.
The national model comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not with Exynos as we were used to seeing. If you’re expecting a big jump in performance, we’ve got some bad news for you: in our multitasking-focused speed test we pretty much got a tie. And even in benchmarks the difference is not that big. The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs all games well, but tends to heat up easily.
The battery is the same size as before, despite the space taken up by the S Pen. We expected to see better autonomy in the face of Qualcomm’s more advanced chip and improved display with a minimum rate of 1 Hz, but that didn’t happen in our tests and the S22 Ultra yields less. The charging time could be better and even with the 45W charger you still have to wait an hour.
The cameras have been refined, though we feel the software still needs polishing. Overall, we have great photos and videos and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has everything to be among the best of the year. AS Pen really brings cool extras, has had its latency reduced and gained new tricks since the last Galaxy Note.
Is it worth buying the Galaxy S22 Ultra? No doubt, but maybe not now. The price should drop quickly, so we recommend keeping an eye on the offers here at TudoCelular. Click the link below for the full review.
