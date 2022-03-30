GDF studies to create bonus in Health for emergency workers

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) started, this Tuesday (29/3), a study to analyze the creation of an emergency bonus for public employees who work in the emergency service of local public units.

If authorized by the Department of Economy, the new benefit will be intended for employees in the management and public health care careers, dental surgeons, nurses, specialists, doctors and nursing technicians in the local network.

According to the Union of Employees in Health Service Establishments of Brasília (SindSaúde-DF), author of the claim, the proposal will correspond to the percentage of 20% to the server who fulfills at least 50% of the weekly workload in activities related to emergency care.

The idea is to recognize the work and encourage the servers to perform their duties in the emergency care of health care for the population of the DF.

“It is important to remember that these professionals work in exhausting shifts, which causes physical and mental exhaustion”, explains Marli Rodrigues, president of the entity.

According to her, the initiative may encourage more professionals, such as doctors, to attend emergency units, especially in the most distant and distant from the center of Brasília, which can reduce evasion and strengthen work schedules.

In the structure of the Department of Health, emergency care is comprised of services provided in emergency rooms, surgical centers, intensive care and obstetric centers.

“This bonus will be good for workers, who will feel encouraged, for managers, who will have their schedules recomposed, and for the population, who will have more service”, he amends.

readjustment

Last week, SindSaúde also filed a letter addressed to the Secretary of Economy of the Federal District, José Itamar Feitosa, asking for a 10% readjustment to be granted in two installments of 5% on the maturity values ​​currently in force.

According to the union, the intention is to readjust the values ​​between the level of education of the servers and their respective salaries. The review would be for careers in management and public health care (Gaps).

The proposed bill, accompanied by justification, was forwarded to the head of the Economy portfolio so that, if approved, it will be forwarded to the DF Legislative Chamber (CLDF). Afterwards, the project, for real, would need to be sanctioned by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

The new GAPS career was created by Law nº 6.903/2021, which modernized the positions of the Health Department. The category’s request is for the updating of the salaries of analysts, assistants and technicians compared to servers from other folders with the same positions in the DF.

According to the document, retirees and pensioners from the positions of the new career will also benefit, if the law is approved and sanctioned.

For the president of SindSaúde, Marli Rodrigues, it is fair that health servers have readjusted salaries. “It is worthy that civil servants in the management and public health care career have their salaries readjusted by 10%. These workers wait many years for their careers to be recognized, not only with palms in the windows, but with concrete gestures of appreciation that will impact the income of their homes”, she highlights.

