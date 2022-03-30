German emergency scenario predicts power cuts for industry and stoppage of production chains

Gas supply will give priority to homes, hospitals and other health services.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany has activated the first stage of an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe’s largest economy in preparation for a possible disruption or disruption of natural gas flows from Russia. see More information

Russia accounted for 55% of Germany’s gas imports in 2021. While that number dropped to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid 2024.

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM?

Moscow said last week it would create a mechanism by March 31 under which so-called “hostile” countries – those behind sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – would pay for gas in rubles. This includes Germany, Europe’s industrial power, and other European allies.

Most now pay in euros or dollars.

Habeck, who is Germany’s energy security minister, rejected Russia’s demand, saying the contracts would be honored under current terms.

Russia’s biggest German customers are Uniper (UN01.DE), RWE (RWEG.DE) and VNG (VNG.UL) of EnBW (EBKG.DE), all with long-term gas supply contracts. They did not comment on questions about individual preparations for any disruptions.

WHAT IS THE GERMANY GAS PLAN?

Berlin’s “Gas Emergency Plan” has three crisis levels.

The first level, which the government has activated, is early warning, when there are signs that a supply emergency might develop. The second is the alarm, when an interruption in supply or unusually high demand upsets the usual balance but can still be corrected without intervention.

The third level is emergency, when market-based measures have failed to remedy the shortage. At this stage, Germany’s grid regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, must decide how to distribute the remaining gas supply across the country.

WHO IS FIRST AFFECTED?

If Germany does not guarantee enough gas, the industry will be hit first. It accounts for a quarter of German gas demand.

“That means industrial production is lost, supply chains are lost,” Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive of German energy group E.ON (EONGn.DE), told public broadcaster ARD. “We’re certainly talking very heavy damage.”

Private households will take priority over industry, while hospitals, health centers and other public sector institutions with special needs will be the last to be affected by an outage.