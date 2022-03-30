Hubble discovers the most distant star ever seen in the Universe, says NASA

posted on 3/30/2022 12:40 pm / updated on 3/30/2022 1:08 pm



(credit: NASA, ESA, Brian Welch (JHU), Dan Coe (STScI); Image processing: NASA, ESA, Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has managed to detect light from a star that existed in the first billion years after the birth of the universe, the big bang. It is the most distant individual star ever seen.

Call of Earendel, which means “morning star” in Old English, the newly detected star is so far away that it took its light 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, appearing to us when the universe was only 7% of its current age, with a redshift of 6.2.

RECORD BROKEN: Hubble observed the farthest individual star ever seen! This extraordinary new benchmark detected light from a star that existed within the first billion years after the universe’s birth in the big bang. Find out more: https://t.co/2ivkk1iqz3 pic.twitter.com/X7qcijwx24 — Hubble (@NASAHubble) March 30, 2022





“We almost didn’t believe it at first, it was much farther away than the most distant and most redshifted previous star,” said astronomer Brian Welch of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.









The smallest objects previously seen at such a great distance are clusters of stars, embedded within early galaxies. The discovery promises to open an unexplored era of very early star formation.

“Earendel existed so long ago that it may not have the same raw materials as the stars around us today,” explained Welch. Earendel it will be a window into an era of the universe we are unfamiliar with, but which led to everything we know. It’s like we’re reading a really interesting book, but we started with the second chapter and now we’ll have a chance to see how it all started.”

Brian Welch of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is lead author of the paper describing the novelty. The discovery was made from data collected during Hubble’s RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey) program, led by co-author Dan Coe at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), also in Baltimore.

After studying the galaxy in detail, Welch determined that it is an extremely magnified star.

“The detailed view highlights the star’s position Earendel along a ripple in space-time (dashed line) that magnifies it and makes it possible for the star to be detected at such a great distance — nearly 13 billion light-years,” explains the article’s author.

“The distortion and magnification are created by the mass of a huge cluster of galaxies located between Hubble and Earendel. The mass of the galaxy cluster is so great that it warps the fabric of space, and looking through that space is like looking through a magnifying glass — along the edge of the glass or lens, the appearance of things on the other side is distorted as well as magnified.”

The research team estimates that Earendel be at least 50 times the mass of our Sun and millions of times brighter.

Confirmation with the James Webb Space Telescope

The team of astronomers also reported that Earendel will be observed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, as the star has its light stretched (red shift) and Webb’s high sensitivity to infrared light will allow for a better analysis of Earendel.