In 20 days, confirmed cases of dengue in Campinas triple and Saúde calls for preventive measures; know the guidelines | Campinas and Region

Dengue cases in Campinas (SP) tripled in the last 20 days, according to the city hall. The total from 129 as of March 9 has increased to 404 until the afternoon of this Tuesday (29) which made the Health Department make an appeal for preventive measures and warn about the risk of disease transmission in 17 neighborhoods. See below recommended measures against proliferation of the Aedes aegypti virus vector .

North – 147

East – 105

south – 64

Southwest – 51

northwest – 30

Location under investigation – 7

Total – 404

Under investigation (suspects) – 500

“The increase in confirmed cases signals that we are at the most important moment for the incidence of dengue in the city. It is endemic in the municipality, that is, it is already expected, and we need to intensify the elimination of breeding sites for the transmitting mosquito. prevention”, highlighted the coordinator of the Municipal Arboviruses Program, Heloísa Malavasi.

To the g1, she explained that the metropolis has 12 teams that carry out combat actions in all regions daily, including fogging. Also according to the coordinator, the areas with the most cases of dengue have the largest numbers of employees at the moment, and the administration is discussing measures such as communicating parents or guardians of students about dates of cata-treco operations in the city, in order to avoid places with accumulated materials and possible mosquito breeding sites.

“Technically, the city is not in an epidemic. But in the North region there is a greater risk of transmission”, said Heloísa when considering the area that includes the districts of Barão Geraldo and Nova Aparecida, in addition to neighborhoods such as Jardim Chapadão and Castelo. For her, factors such as population density and intense flow with neighboring cities are among the influencing factors.

“We still haven’t had any pressure at the door of care in the health network, but we think that the sensitivity to capture is lower because of Covid-19. We are encouraging the units to [centros de saúde] identify suspected cases so that we can plan and carry out field actions to contain transmissions”, said the coordinator.

According to her, one of the difficulties related to the matter is the fact that 45% of the properties visited by teams of agents are usually closed, since the owners are away for work. “The percentage of refusal is small. Due to the fact that properties are closed due to work, we use other strategies such as alerting the resident to know that there is a case of dengue in the region close to where he is and, with that, look for and eliminate breeding sites”, he stressed.

VIDEOS: all about dengue

Neighborhoods at risk of transmission

East Region: Jardim Conceição, Jardim Flamboyant, Vila 31 de Março and Vila Itapura;

Jardim Conceição, Jardim Flamboyant, Vila 31 de Março and Vila Itapura; Northwest Region: Valença II Park and Iris I Satellite;

Valença II Park and Iris I Satellite; North region: Parque Cidade, Residencial Padre Josimo, Vila Renascença and Vila San Martin;

Parque Cidade, Residencial Padre Josimo, Vila Renascença and Vila San Martin; Southwest Region: Maria Rosa Garden, Uruguay Garden, Telesp Allotment and Street, Viracopos University Park;

Maria Rosa Garden, Uruguay Garden, Telesp Allotment and Street, Viracopos University Park; South region: Fernanda Garden, São Vicente and Swift Gardens;

Heloísa considered that the moment requires the mobilization of residents in actions to prevent the proliferation of the mosquito Aedes aegyptialso transmitting chikungunya – a disease with three cases in the city.

“The population has to incorporate into the routine the habits of identifying the outbreaks, remembering to seal the water tank, cleaning the yard, the tire is a breeding ground that worries. badge. Without the partnership of the population, it is difficult to face this problem”, warned the coordinator.

According to her, doubts can be clarified by the health units and telephone. 156.

Dengue causes sudden high fever, body aches, red patches of skin, vomiting and diarrhea, which result in dehydration. When presenting these symptoms, the resident should look for one of the health units in the city for medical attention, according to the Health Department.

Guidelines against reproduction of Aedes aegypti

Use protective screens with holes of a maximum of 1.5 millimeters in the windows of the house.

Leave doors and windows closed, especially during sunrise and sunset.

Keep the ground clean and free of materials or debris that could be breeding grounds.

Cover the vats and water tanks.

Keep gutters clean.

Always leave bottles upside down.

Keep trash cans well covered.

Leave drains clean and with screen application.

Clean weekly or fill potted plant dishes with sand.

Clean the pet water pots with a brush or loofah.

Clean all decor accessories that are left outside and prevent water from accumulating in tires and gutters.

Place electrical repellents near windows – use is contraindicated for allergic people.

Candles or citronella essence diffusers can also be used.

Avoid perfumed toiletries as they can attract insects.

Remove accumulated water in the service area, behind the washing machine.