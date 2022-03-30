In message, Zelensky says Russian invasion is coming to an end – News

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the Russian invasion “is coming to an end”, but that his country will not reduce “defense efforts” after the Russia announced today that it will reduce hostilities in Kiev and Chernihiv.

“Yes, we can qualify the signals we hear from the trading platform as positive. But these signals do not dampen the ravages of Russian missiles,” Zelensky said in his usual late-night message posted on the Ukrainian Presidency’s website.

“On its 34th day, the full-scale invasion of Russia, and our full-scale defense, is coming to an end,” Zelensky said.





The Russian army began on Tuesday the withdrawal of some of its troops from the outskirts of Kiev and the besieged northern city of Chernihiv to focus on conquering Donbass, the main objective of the current Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

“The Russian enemy is carrying out the withdrawal of individual units from the territories of the Kiev and Chernigov regions,” the General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest military report.

However, Zelensky stressed that “surveillance must not be lost. The situation has not become any easier. […] The Russian military still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state.”

Therefore, he warned that “we will not reduce our defense efforts. Both in the north of our state and in all other regions of Ukraine. […] Defending Ukraine is task number 1 right now.”

Regarding the ongoing negotiations with Russia, he said that “we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged “progress” in negotiations with Ukraine today, in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, but was adamant in his willingness to continue the offensive in eastern Ukraine, sources said. of the French Presidency.

For his part, Zelensky said that Ukraine will continue the negotiation process, reiterating that there must be “real security” for his country and its sovereignty.





“Russian troops must leave the occupied territories. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be guaranteed. There can be no compromise of sovereignty and our territorial integrity. And there will not be,” insisted the Ukrainian president.

In addition, he urged the rest of the countries not to expect the negotiations to affect sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“The issue of sanctions cannot even be raised until the war is over, until we recover and until we restore justice,” he said, stressing that, on the contrary, they have to be intensified “weekly”.



