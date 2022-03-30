In record temperature, Antarctica gets 38° warmer; understand | Science

reproduction Antarctica is the coldest continent on the planet, with temperatures close to -50°C

With a normal temperature close to -50°C, Antarctica, the coldest continent on the planet, hit a record heat in March. At the Concordia Research weather station, located on the Antarctic Plateau, thermometers registered a maximum of -11.5°C, which represents an increase of 38°C in the region.

University of Berkeley scientist Robert Rohde said the temperature recorded in Antarctica represents “the highest in a weather station”.

In an interview for CNN

Randall Cerveny, professor of geographic sciences at Arizona State University and a member of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), explained that the increase in temperature represents a combination of meteorological events, such as “the wet flow of an atmospheric river”. and “the intrusion of very hot air, rare for this time of year, in the Antarctic plateau”.

The arrival of moisture made it impossible for warm air to migrate to another region, which allowed the heat wave in Antarctica, which has just come out of its “summer” season.

Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist at Meteo-France – France’s national meteorological service – said the temperature recorded at the Concordia station was an “absolute record”, unprecedented in the 60 years of data accumulated by the institution.