IPHONE 13 AND 13 PRO | Magazine Luiza promotes with cell phones on offer

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the most current and complete models among Apple’s cell phones. They have all the settings expected in a top-of-the-line Apple brand, with a telephoto camera in the Pro version. They are at an excellent value at Magazine Luiza, with a discount coupon that can be found at the links below:

Buy iPhone 13:

Buy iPhone 13 Pro:

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the main model of Apple’s new line, and it’s a great starting point to learn about the main news brought by the brand. Among them, it is worth highlighting the new A15 Bionic processor, which delivers even better performance than that found in last year’s models.

Although the design of this model is similar to that of the company’s latest releases, an important change has taken place in the notch of the screen, that space where the selfie camera and sensors for face unlock are located. On the iPhone 13, this cutout is smaller, leaving more space available for the content you want to view.

The cameras also received important improvements, with the addition of in-body optical stabilization technology to all models in the line, something that was previously restricted to the company’s most expensive device. For those who like videos, an interesting new addition is the Cinema mode. This version of the offer comes with 128 GB of internal storage, more than enough for those who like to download various applications, photos, music and videos without suffering from a lack of memory on the device.

About iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has reserved for the Pro model one of the main novelties of its new generation of smartphones: now, there is a new screen with a higher refresh rate. Named by the screen company Pro Motion, it has 120 Hz and is responsible for a more fluid experience when using the device in any activity, whether it’s time to play games or simply use your day-to-day applications, as the animations of the interface are more pleasant with this technology.

Another difference is in the cameras. The Pro model has a telephoto sensor, which is not present in the other models. It allows you to take better pictures of objects that are far away with 6x optical zoom. It also has the LiDAR sensor, which considerably improves autofocus in darker environments.

Inside, it has the same A15 Bionic processor as the other models in the line, which delivers even better performance than that found in last year’s models. As expected from a recently released iPhone, it has everything needed to run any game or application for many years to come at the best possible quality.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money work

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Offers endlessly searches for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.