iPhone SE (2022) receives approval from Anatel for official sales in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

Recently launched by Apple, the iPhone SE (2022) was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) last Friday (25). As a result, the smartphone can now be officially marketed in the country.

the homologated iPhone SE (2022) has model number A2783. According to information in the approval document, there will be two manufacturing units located in China. Therefore, the first units sold in the country will be imported from outside Brazil. In addition, the device will arrive in stores without a charger in the retail box.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone SE (2022) is built through a 4.7″ touchscreen with a design identical to the 8th generation iPhone. Inside, it comes equipped with a powerful Apple A15 Bionic chip combined with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the iPhone SE (2022) has a single 12MP main lens with features like Smart HDR 4, which makes individual adjustments for color, contrast and noise. In addition, it has a 7MP front camera and IP67 protection against water and dust.

