Jim Ryan explains controversial PS Plus decision

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, commented on the decision not to include major Sony releases in PlayStation Plus Extra in the launch period. According to him, this practice could harm what he called the “virtuous cycle” of PlayStation studios.

“We feel like we’re in a good virtuous cycle with the studios,” explained Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation (via GamesIndustry.biz), “where investment generates success, which allows for even more investment, which generates even more success. We like this cycle and we think of our players as part of that cycle.”

"Putting our own games on that service, or any of our services, in the release period… As you well know, that's not a path we've taken. It's also not something we're going to do with this new service. We think if we do that with the games we make at PlayStation Studios, the virtuous cycle will be broken. The level of investment we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we feel that the knock-on effect on the quality of the games we make would not be something gamers want."

“The way the world is changing so quickly right now, nothing is forever,” said Ryan. “Who knew even four years ago that you would see PlayStation AAA games coming out on PC? We started last year with Horizon Zero Dawn, then with Days Gone, and now with God of War.”

"[We had] great critical success as well as great commercial success, and everyone has made peace with that happening and is completely at ease. I look back four years and I don't think anyone would have predicted something similar," he commented, leaving up the possibility that, one day, AAA games will also be released on PS Plus in the launch period.