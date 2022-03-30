Know 7 tricks to remove the ‘online’ status of your WhatsApp

Normally, when the user of the Whatsapp is active in the messaging platform, that is, when you are browsing the application, the status ‘online’ automatically appears in your conversation window.

This fact is questioned by many who do not want to be detected while using the messenger. There is not yet a tool available by itself. Whatsapp that you can disable ‘online’ when you are on the platform.

However, there are some tricks that many users who want to read and even reply to messages without “being seen” in the app can use. Follow the tips below.

Check out 7 tricks to be invisible and offline on WhatsApp

From the notification bar: through the notification bar it is possible to read and even reply to messages in a few words, without entering the platform;

through the notification bar it is possible to read and even reply to messages in a few words, without entering the platform; Activating airplane mode: accessing WhatsApp with the cell phone in airplane mode allows the user to be offline, once the internet connection is interrupted;

accessing WhatsApp with the cell phone in airplane mode allows the user to be offline, once the internet connection is interrupted; Via the Unseen app: the tool makes it possible for the user to be invisible on WhatsApp, even with the messenger open on the cell phone screen;

the tool makes it possible for the user to be invisible on WhatsApp, even with the messenger open on the cell phone screen; Interrupting the internet connection: by disabling the mobile internet, WhatsApp can be accessed even offline. In this way, messages answered in this period will be forwarded when the internet is re-established;

by disabling the mobile internet, WhatsApp can be accessed even offline. In this way, messages answered in this period will be forwarded when the internet is re-established; Through the Flychat app: this platform connects to the messaging application allowing notifications to appear in balloons, which can be read and replied to without accessing WhatsApp on the screen.

this platform connects to the messaging application allowing notifications to appear in balloons, which can be read and replied to without accessing WhatsApp on the screen. By WA Web Plus For WhatsApp : exclusively used by those who use the web version of the messenger. The program allows you to “hide the online” from active users through the browser.

: exclusively used by those who use the web version of the messenger. The program allows you to “hide the online” from active users through the browser. Through WA Bubble For Chat: Finally, through this program it is possible to send messages without opening WhatsApp. Just access the platform through it on your cell phone.

While Meta doesn’t create a tool that can hide ‘online’ status, one of the above mentioned tricks is possible.

WhatsApp will allow account access on two phones at the same time

O Whatsapp is the instant messaging platform most used by Brazilians. Therefore, the application has become indispensable for work, chatting with friends or family, among other possibilities it brings. An option was recently announced that promises to make life even easier for those who use it.

The novelty was disclosed by the WABetaInfo portal, specialized in anticipating the resources of the Whatsapp, and should be implemented by the end of April. The messenger must release a tool that will allow the user to access their account on more than one mobile device at the same time. That is, it will be possible to connect to the same account on another cell phone.

Currently the user can open his account on more than three computers at the same time, however, the novelty will allow access on two smartphones simultaneously.

It should be noted that there is still no set date for the release of the new feature, since the new update will only fix some bugs and internal improvements. Therefore, for a certain moment, only testers of the beta version of the application will be able to use the functionality.