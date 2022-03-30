Land mine, drone and ‘narcotank’: the unconventional weapons used by Mexican cartels | World

The death of a peasant in February this year, after stepping on a mine planted by drug traffickers in Aguililla, western Mexico, raised the alarm about the increase in violence in a region already affected for years by crossfire between rival groups. .

The incident registered in the municipality – bastion of the Jalisco Nova Geração Cartel (CJNG) and where its leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “Mencho” was born – is far from a one-off threat.

In about three weeks, the Mexican Army defused at least 250 homemade explosives in this region known as Tierra Caliente (Hot Land), in what was revealed to be a veritable minefield, to further increase the terror of the local population.

The so-called anti-personnel mines, reminiscent of tactics adopted in countries with major armed conflicts, are added to the arsenal of Mexican cartels, which have increased their power and diversified their weapons until they have many weapons used by the military and armies in wars.

“Organized crime now uses artisanal mines on trails and drones loaded with explosives. So you either pay attention to where you step or what’s over your head,” says Gilberto Vergara, priest from Aguililla, summarizing the situation for BBC Mundo, in Spanish from the BBC.

In February, army troops were sent to the municipality to try to regain control.

Indeed, as violence has increased in Mexico, criminal groups have over the past decade adopted an increasingly militarized approach to their tactics and, above all, their weaponry.

The cartels, which had old Soviet weapons in the past, began to use weapons from warring armies to drones with more sophisticated technology explosives, including the manufacture of their own armored vehicles, including submarines. Now also improvised mines.

For Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, authors of two books on the advances and tactics of the Mexican cartels in recent years and on the evolution of their weaponry with aerial explosive articles, the adoption of landmines or armed drones reflects ” an increase in potentially indiscriminate violence”.

“They represent significant potential threats that the Mexican army will have to respond to, before they proliferate among other groups in the country,” Bunker said in an interview with BBC Mundo.

BBC Mundo contacted the Mexican Defense Secretariat (Sedena), which sent troops to clear the mines in Michoacán, but received no response.

According to military authorities quoted by the newspaper El Universal, homemade mines were found in the area, placed about 150 meters from each other. They were hidden not only outside communities, but also within them.

In a statement on February 9, Sedena stated that it “has managed to restore transitability and social peace” in Aguililla, after sending soldiers to the municipality. The secretariat said that the action had “the purpose of carrying out operations to strengthen the rule of law in the region”, without, however, mentioning the discovery of the mines.

Despite the army’s announcement, however, the mayor of Aguililla, César Arturo Valencia Caballero, was assassinated less than a month later.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said progress had been made in the region. “We have been working for months, because this entire region was taken over, working with social programs (…) And we are moving forward, people have already started to return, have harvested their crops, are signing up for welfare programs. However, tensions continue to exist” , he said.

How do they get these weapons?

Experts consulted by the BBC place this evolution and militarization of the weapons of organized crime in Mexico at the time when the Gulf Cartel, years ago, first employed former professional soldiers as part of the Zetas, its former armed wing.

In the opinion of Bunker and Sullivan, founders of the Small Wars Journal-El Centro website, which analyzes conflicts and criminal groups in Latin America, that was the trigger for, when a cartel tried to survive and compete against rival groups, it chose to reinforce its units using military-grade weaponry.

“This resulted in a ‘military cartel revolution’ that is still going on,” says Bunker.

There are three possibilities for the origin of these weapons. First, from different nations, such as Central America and other parts of the world. In the past, Mexican cartels obtained weapons from Central American government arsenals, such as assault rifles, grenade launchers, machine guns and anti-tank weapons.

From a more distant illegal market, military-grade weapons produced in countries such as China, Russia, South Korea or South Africa arrived. These trafficking routes, however, are not as solid today as they were when cartels were present in some ports in Mexico, says Bunker.

A second and important current origin of these weapons remains the United States. Thousands of the 50-caliber Barrett rifles or semi-automatic rifles used by the cartels come from the country with which Mexico shares the busiest land border in the world, which are purchased by intermediaries in that country and then introduced into Mexico, hidden inside vehicles.

According to data from the Mexican government, more than 500,000 weapons are illegally trafficked from the US every year. In 2019 alone, they were responsible for more than 17,000 murders in Mexico.

The Mexican government has filed a lawsuit against a group of US arms companies, which is ongoing. “They manufacture weapons while Mexico’s clients engage in organized crime,” said President López Obrador.

This provenance of the weapons was visible in several incidents. During the failed operation to capture, in 2019, Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, weapons with the Sinaloa cartel were identified as AK47 assault rifles or machine guns such as the Browning M2 .50 caliber, one of the most powerful used by US infantry.

A third origin of these weapons, however, is Mexico itself. According to Bunker, “the cartels have obtained weapons from corrupt police, military and government officials. Even when authorities seize military-grade weapons from the cartels, they are not always destroyed and can be returned to them for a fee.”

In recent years, cartels have increased their knowledge and ability to manufacture their own weapons, such as recent improvised landmines or armed drones. One of their main sources of learning is interaction with other criminal groups.

“Sometimes this is learned in prison. Such tactical weaponry skills were passed on from groups like Colombia’s Farc to the CJNG, for example, when groups cooperate and form alliances,” Sullivan points out.

In fact, if there is one thing that experts consider this militarization of the cartels’ weapons to be and is the best example of homemade manufacture, it is those known as “monsters” or “narcotanks”.

“These armored vehicles have evolved – from just having gun ports, which you can stick gun barrels through, to stationary gun frames (for machine guns and .50-caliber Barret rifles) and rotating armored turrets that hold these weapons,” says Bunker.

Another example of this power is the use of drones, which went from being used as an improvised explosive device with a point detonation to an element with aerial bombing capabilities.

In January, video recorded from a CJNG drone showed the moment when the object dropped several bombs on a camp in Michoacán, from which people fled in terror.

The group led by Mencho is now considered the most advanced cartel, in operational terms, in its arms race. This is how the videos show in which they show, shamelessly and in broad daylight, without covering their faces, part of their equipment. Last year, members of the group paraded in homemade tanks through Aguililla, amid shouts of “Puro personnel do Mencho!”.

“These ‘shows of force’ are a show of power to impress the population and their rivals, but they also have real tactical utility. They are propaganda with real operational capacity”, analyzes Sullivan.

Looking to the future, experts believe that the weapons expertise currently seen in the Tierra Caliente region could extend to other parts of Mexico where criminal groups see the need to gain a tactical advantage.

“Once there is a cartel definitely in control there, violence and innovation will be less pronounced. As the conflict moves to other fronts, where cartels are competing, these new areas of dispute will become incubators of tactical innovation. “, predicts Sullivan.

He also recalls that Colombian groups that used landmines, such as the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), the ELN (National Liberation Army) or criminal groups, such as the Clan del Golfo, interacted at different levels with Mexican cartels. . “It can be expected that mines will continue to proliferate”, concludes the analyst.

Bunker claims that the Mexican Army continues to have much more military power than the cartels, in the form of tanks, artillery and helicopters. One of its weaknesses, however, is that “the cartels engage in acts of corruption that weaken the institutions of the Mexican government. On-site Defense Secretariat units can be vulnerable to corruption if they are employed in an area for long periods of time,” he warns.