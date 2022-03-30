Leaked vein, redness, itching: understand changes that training causes – 03/29/2022

Increase muscle mass, burn fat, improve breath. These are some of the long-term effects generated by physical activity, which practically everyone knows (and hopes to achieve).

But exercise also causes many acute changes in the body — that is, those that occur right there when you’re sweating your shirt, like turning red as a pepper during a run or having your veins popping when lifting a barbell in weight training. The following explains why some conditions occur and when they can be a warning sign.

protruding veins

In exercises that require a lot of strength (such as weight training), a greater volume of blood is directed to the muscles, to ensure that they do not run out of fuel during the movement. The increased blood flow causes the veins and arteries in the region to dilate. As a result, they “swell up”—and some become visible under the skin.

This process is completely normal and the veins should deflate shortly after your workout is over. However, if the blood vessels remain bulged for a long time, it is because something is preventing the normal process of blood flow.

“In the case of the legs, for example, some varicose veins may be related to the difficulty of returning blood from the muscle to the heart. The vein may be obstructed, for example, and present swelling or deformity due to the accumulation of blood”, explains Nemi. Sabeh Jr, orthopedist, doctor at the specialties center at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, and doctor for the Brazilian women’s soccer team. In this case, the right thing is to look for a health professional to evaluate the condition.

Itch

In some cases, the symptom may be related to an allergy to the fabric of the training clothes or even to sweat. “But generally, the desire to scratch the skin during or after exercise occurs due to the increase in muscle vascularization and the greater production of histamine in the body, a substance released when we have an allergic condition and which is responsible for the itching”, explains Aline mudvascular surgeon, angiologist and member of the SBACV (Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery).

In general, the reaction is more common in people who are just starting to exercise. As the body gets used to it, the itching episodes tend to decrease.

If the problem persists for a long time, it may be related to an allergy (to fabrics or sweat) and you need to seek medical help.

Showering as soon as possible after your workout and using a cream to keep your skin well hydrated helps minimize skin irritations.

skin redness

This is a classic change in people with very fair skin. The cheeks and other parts of the face and body turn red due to increased blood flow in the region, in an attempt by the body to dissipate body heat into the environment and control body temperature (which rises when we exercise).

Redness is a physiological reaction, considered totally normal, and it disappears a while after you stop physical activity, when the body cools down.

Trembling during training often occurs because the exercise is intense and the muscles are close to failing. Image: iStock

Tremors and spasms

You know when you’re doing that last rep on the bench press and your arm and chest muscles start to shake? This is usually a sign of muscle failure or fatigue—that is, that the body is close to being able to perform that exercise (or workout).

If reaching muscle failure isn’t something you plan to do in your workout (it often is), talk to your trainer to see if you need to adjust the volume (amount) of exercises or the load used.

“Adverse weather conditions, such as excessive humidity and heat when exercising, affect muscle contractions (nerve impulses) and can also result in spasms and tremors”, says Ricardo nahascoordinator of the Exercise and Sport Medicine Center at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo.

In these cases, you can choose to exercise at times of day when the weather is more pleasant, such as early in the morning or at night.

Headache, dizziness or malaise

Unlike previous changes, these symptoms are not expected during physical activity and deserve attention. They usually occur when the intensity of training is too high, close to the limit your body can handle.

For example, when a beginning athlete runs very hard for a long time, the heart will be very demanding to pump blood (which carries oxygen) throughout the body. Heart rate and blood flow will increase a lot, but even then, not enough oxygen can reach the brain, causing dizziness, malaise and/or headache.

Headache can also be a sign of dehydration, which occurs mainly in workouts carried out in the heat and in which there is no correct fluid replacement.

If you feel dizzy, headache, or feel unwell while exercising, the first step is to stop the exercise (try not to sit or stop completely, keep walking very lightly) and wait for the symptoms to subside. If the problem continues, seek medical attention immediately for an in-depth evaluation.