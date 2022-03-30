Low mortality rate in Africa is one of the mysteries of covid-19 in the world – Health

KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone – No one here is afraid of covid.

The district’s Covid-19 response center has recorded just 11 cases since the start of the pandemic and no deaths. At the regional hospital, the wards are full, but with malaria patients. The door of the covid isolation ward is locked and covered in weeds. People flock to weddings, football matches, concerts. No mask sign.

Sierra Leonea country of 8 million people on the coast of Western Africa, looks like a land inexplicably spared by a plague. What happened – or did not happen – here and in much of the Sub-Saharan Africa is a great mystery of the pandemic.

The low rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus in West and Central Africa is the focus of a debate that has divided scientists on the continent and around the world. The sick and dead were simply not accounted for? If covid has indeed caused less damage here, what is the reason? If it has been equally harmful, what is it that we are failing to see?

The answers “are relevant not only to us, but have implications for the greater public good,” Austin Demby, Sierra Leone’s health minister, said in an interview in Freetown, the capital.

The assertion that Covid is not such a threat in Africa has sparked debate over whether the African Union’s effort to vaccinate 70% of Africans against the virus this year is the best use of health resources, given the ravages of other pathogens. , like malaria, appears much larger.

In the first months of the pandemic, there were fears that Covid could eviscerate Africa, devastating countries with health systems as weak as Sierra Leone, where there are only three doctors for every 100,000 people, according to the report. World Health Organization. The high prevalence of malariaHIV, tuberculosis and malnutrition was seen as a trigger for disaster.

But none of that happened. The first iteration of the virus that ran the world had comparatively little impact here. The Beta variant ravaged South Africa, as did Delta and Omicron, but much of the rest of the continent did not record similar death numbers.

In the third year of the pandemic, new research shows that there is no longer any doubt that Covid has spread across Africa.

Studies that have tested blood samples for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the virus that causes Covid, show that about two-thirds of the population in most sub-Saharan countries actually have these antibodies. As only 14% of the population has received any type of vaccine against covid, the antibodies are predominantly from the infection.

A new WHO-led analysis, not yet peer-reviewed, synthesized surveys from across the continent and found that 65% of Africans had been infected by the third quarter of 2021, higher than the rate in many parts of the world. Only 4% of Africans had been vaccinated when these data were collected.

So the virus is present in Africa. But is it killing fewer people?

Some speculation has focused on the relative youth of Africans. The average age on the continent is 19, compared to 43 in Europe and 38 in the United States. Nearly two-thirds of the population in sub-Saharan Africa are under the age of 25 and only 3% are 65 and over. This means that, in comparative terms, far fewer people have lived long enough to develop health problems (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer) that can dramatically increase the risk of serious illness and death from Covid. Young people infected with the coronavirus are usually asymptomatic, which may explain the low number of registered cases.

Many other hypotheses have arisen. High temperatures, the fact that much of life takes place outdoors, low population density in many areas and even limited public transport infrastructure could all be making it harder for the virus to spread. And exposure to other pathogens, including coronaviruses and deadly infections like Lassa fever and Ebola, perhaps somehow offered protection.

Since the covid hit the south and southeast of Asia in the past year, these theories have become more difficult to accept. After all, India’s population is also young (with an average age of 28), and temperatures in the country are also relatively high. But researchers found that the Delta variant caused millions of deaths in India, far more than the 400,000 officially recorded. And infection rates from malaria and other coronaviruses are high in places that have also recorded high death rates from Covid, including the India.

So, Covid deaths in Africa are simply not counted?

Most global covid trackers do not record cases in Sierra Leone because testing for the virus is effectively non-existent here in the country. Without tests, there are no cases to report. A research project at the University of Njala in Sierra Leone found that 78% of people have antibodies to this coronavirus. However, Sierra Leone has recorded just 125 deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most people die at home, not in hospitals, either because they can’t get to a medical center or because their families take them home to die. Many deaths are never recorded by civil authorities.

This pattern is common across sub-Saharan Africa. A recent survey by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa revealed that official systems record only one in three deaths.

The only sub-Saharan country where almost all deaths are counted is South Africa. And from the data it is clear that covid has killed many people in that country, much more than the deaths from the virus reported. Excess mortality data shows that between May 2020 and September 2021, about 250,000 more people died from natural causes than predicted for the period, based on the pattern of previous years. The increases in death rates correspond to those of covid cases, suggesting that the cause was the virus.

The Doctor. Lawrence Mwananyanda, an epidemiologist at Boston University and special adviser to the president of Zambia, said he had no doubt the impact on Zambia was as severe as it was on South Africa, but that Zambian deaths simply weren’t recorded by their precarious system. Zambia, a country of more than 18 million people, has recorded 4,000 deaths from Covid-19.

“If it’s happening in South Africa, why wouldn’t it happen here?” he said. In fact, he added, South Africa has a much more robust healthcare system, which should mean a lower rather than a higher death rate.

A research team he led found that during the Delta wave in Zambia, 87% of bodies in hospital morgues were infected with covid. “The morgue was full. There is nothing different – ​​the difference is that we have very bad data.”

The Economist, which has been tracking excess deaths throughout the pandemic, shows similar death rates across Africa. Sondre Solstad, who manages the African model, said there were somewhere between 1 million and 2.9 million excess deaths on the continent during the pandemic.

“It would be beautiful if Africans were spared, but that is not what is happening,” he said.

But many scientists following the pandemic disagree. It is not possible that hundreds of thousands or even millions of Covid deaths could have gone unnoticed, they say.

“We have not seen mass burials in Africa. If it had happened, we would have seen it,” said Dr. Thierno Baldé, who directs the WHO’s Covid emergency response in Africa.

“A death in Africa never goes unnoticed, no matter how bad we are at keeping records,” said Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba, an epidemiologist at the African Center for Health and Population Research in Nairobi, Kenya. “There are wakes, there are announcements: wakes never take place in less than a week, because they are big events. For anyone sitting there in New York on the assumption that deaths are not being recorded – well, we may not have the most accurate numbers, but the perception is palpable. In the media, in your social circle, you know if people are dying.”

Demby, Sierra Leone’s health minister, who is an epidemiologist by training, agreed. “Our hospitals were not overcrowded. And they aren’t,” he said. “There is no evidence that excess deaths are occurring.”

But then what could be keeping the death rate lower?

While health surveillance is weak, Demby acknowledged, Sierra Leoneans have the recent and terrible experience of Ebola, which killed 4,000 people in the country in 2014-16. Since then, he said, citizens have been on alert for any infectious agents that could be killing people in their communities. And they wouldn’t continue to attend events if something like that was happening, he said.

The Doctor. Salim Abdool Karim, who is on the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid task force and who was part of the research team tracking the excess deaths in South Africa, believes the death toll across the continent is probably similar to your country. There is simply no reason for Gambians or Ethiopians to be any less vulnerable to Covid than South Africans, he said.

But he also said it was clear that there were not large numbers of people arriving at hospitals with respiratory problems. The young population is clearly a key factor, he said, and some older people who die from strokes and other Covid-induced causes are not being recorded as coronavirus deaths. Many do not make it to the hospital and their deaths are not recorded. But others aren’t getting sick at the rates seen elsewhere, and that’s a mystery that needs to be unraveled.

“It’s extremely relevant to things as basic as vaccine development and distribution,” said Dr. Prabhat Jha, who directs the Global Health Research Center in Toronto and is leading the work to analyze causes of death in Sierra Leone.

Researchers working with Jha are using new methods — such as looking for any increase in obituary revenue on radio stations in Sierra Leone cities in the past two years — to try to see if the deaths might have gone unnoticed, but he said it was clear that there wasn’t a tide of desperately sick people.

Some organizations working on the Covid vaccination effort say the lower rates of illness and death must be prompting a reassessment of policy. John Johnson, vaccination adviser to Doctors Without Borders, said vaccinating 70% of Africans made sense a year ago, when it looked like vaccines could provide long-term immunity and make it possible to end Covid-19 transmission. But now that it’s clear that protection is waning, herd immunity no longer seems viable. And so an immunization strategy that focuses on protecting only the most vulnerable would undoubtedly be a better use of resources in a place like Sierra Leone.

“Is it the most important thing to try to do in countries where there are much bigger problems with malaria, polio, measles, cholera, meningitis, malnutrition? Is that what we want to spend our resources on in these countries?” he asked. “Because, at the moment, it is not for these people: it is to try to avoid new variants”.

And new variants of Covid pose the greatest risk in settings with older populations and high levels of comorbidities such as obesity, he said.

Other experts have warned that the virus remains an unpredictable enemy and that curtailing efforts to vaccinate sub-Saharan Africans could still lead to tragedy. “We cannot be complacent and assume that Africa is not going to go India’s way,” said Jha.

A new variant as infectious as Omicron but more lethal than Delta could yet emerge, he warned, leaving Africans vulnerable unless vaccination rates increase significantly. “We really need to avoid the arrogant idea that all of Africa is safe,” he said.

This article was originally published in the New York Times. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU